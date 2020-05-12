Hunter Education Field Day grace period extended

Continuing Governor Larry Hogan’s emergency actions to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Natural Resources Police is adjusting requirements for the state’s hunter education course, effective May 11, 2020 and until further notice.
Any Maryland hunter education student that has completed an online field of study course since March 1 will have 18 months from their completion date to participate in the required field day workshop.
This is an extension of six months from the original grace period, granted while in-person classes are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any field day voucher issued between March 1 and May 11 will receive an automatic six-month deadline extension whenever the department resumes field day workshops.
Interested hunters should continue to check the department’s hunter education website for any updates.
