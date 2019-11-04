Joining the presentation of the Harford Award to Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil were Len Parrish, director, Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development; Brigitte Peters, senior business development representative, Maryland Department of Commerce, who represented Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz; Patricia Smith, RN, clinical coordinator, WATCH Program-Cecil County; Lisa Starkey, RN, clinical coordinator, Healthy Harford WATCH Program; Rod Kornrumpf, regional executive director — behavioral health, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; and Angela Rose, president & CEO, Harford County Chamber of Commerce.