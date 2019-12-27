A huge Health & Wellness Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. Admission is free.
Attendees can gather information about fitness, healthy eating, physical therapy, family services, children’s activities, spas/wellness and more. There will be free fitness classes and demonstrations at the armory, as well as in studio on future dates, along with samples, free passes and giveaways.
There will be events and demonstrations at the armory as well as at local businesses, including:
• Free studio classes at True Cycling Studio: “Ride” at 8:30 a.m. (20 spots available) and 9:30 a.m. “TRX Boot Camp” (10 spots available); First come, first served. Contact True Cycling at 443-512-8783 or info@truecyclingstudio.com.
• 9 a.m.: Free team training session at Bel Air Anytime Fitness. Call 410-838-8253.
• 9-9:30 a.m.: Free bootcamp class at Kore Bootcamps. Call 443-640-5274.
• 9:15-9:45 a.m.: Zumba at the armory.
• 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free beginner yoga class at Love Evolution Studio. Pre-register at www.loveevolutionstudio.com. Contact meghan@loveevolutionstudio.com for additional information.
• 10-11 a.m.: Houze of Sports circuit training class at the armory. Circuit training is a form of body conditioning or resistance training using high-intensity aerobics. Traditionally, the time between exercises in circuit training is short, often with rapid movement to the next exercise.
• 11:15-11:45 a.m.: US Taekwondo Academy demonstration at the armory.
• 12-12:30 p.m.: Zumba Strong demo at the armory, on behalf of True Cycling Studio.
Other freebies and discounted offerings will include:
• Innovative Physical Therapy: stretching exercises. Sign up in advance at www.innovativeptcenters.com/events to have a mini physical therapy evaluation for pain, injury or sports performance on the day of the event;
• Houze of Sports: $50 gift certificate;
• Forest Hill Fit Body Bootcamp: giveaway for one free week of classes;
• Orange Theory Bel Air: free class giveaway;
• Salt Works Spa: chair massages, coupons and samples;
• Isagenix: samples for weight loss and improved energy, plus healthy aging tips;
• Crystal Reiki with Karen: crystals for sale and mini reiki sessions for $15;
• CoreLife: cooking demo by a registered dietitian;
• Legion Transformation Center Bel Air/Forest Hill: free class and supplement giveaways;
• Gold Medal Physical Therapy: interactive balance demos, and pain evaluation/discussion;
• Balance Health and Wellness: seated chair massages;
• U.S. Taekwondo Academy: free class giveaway and prizes;
• TeamCNE: giveaways: one 90-minute “There is NO Box” Mindset Individual Coaching and Strategy Session ($497 value) and one 90-minute “There is NO Box” Mindset Group Workshop ($997 value);
• Agape Physical Therapy: free seated massage and pain screenings.
Participating businesses include:
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health
Forest Hill Fit Body Boot Camp
Drayer Physical Therapy
Agape Physical Therapy
Orange Theory Bel Air
Salt Works Spa
Zema Cryo Wellness Spa
Maryland Birth Services, LLC
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
True Cycling Studio
Podiatry Associates
Isagenix
US Taekwondo Academy
Crystal Reiki with Karen
CoreLife
Houze of Sports
Anytime Fitness Bel Air
Legion Transformation Center Bel Air/Forest Hill
TeamCNE
Gold Medal Physical Therapy
Innovative Physical Therapy
Balance Health and Wellness
Zumba at the Armory with Gina
Kore Bootcamps
Love Evolution Studio (Yoga)
East Coast IV
For more information about the health fair, visit belairarmory.org.
