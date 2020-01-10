The Havre de Grace Alliance will once again bring a spark of life to the dark days of winter with its very own annual Ice Festival.
With Visit Harford as the title sponsor, the Havre de Grace Ice Festival, which takes place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, will transform the city into a winter wonderland.
There will be more than 30 beautifully lit ice sculptures throughout the downtown area and a wide array of things to do and see both days including live ice-carving demonstrations, a chili cook-off, a hot wing competition, food trucks, live performances, trackless train rides for the kids, a fire eater and magician, character meet & greets, an ice prince and princess parade, corn hole boards made of ice, live radio broadcasts, fire pits, s’mores, fire trucks and snow plows, in-store specials and demonstrations, and more.
The festivities will kick off Friday night with a “Cocktail Kindle” cocktail and dessert party at the Vandiver Inn, the festival’s official lodging sponsor, featuring live music by Brenna Kupferman.
Saturday opens with a showing of the movie “Happy Feet Two” at the Opera House at 11 a.m. Sample the chili prepared by restaurants throughout town and cast your vote to choose the best. The evening wraps up with pianist Josh Christina performing at the Opera House at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the fun continues with live performances by Elsa and her friends and a trackless train ride through town.
The event is free to the public; however, tickets are being sold for the Cocktail Kindle party, chili tasting, the movie “Happy Feet Two,” pianist Josh Christina, and the Live Elsa & Friends show.
For tickets to the special events:
• “Cocktail Kindle” ($25) Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., www.vandiverinn.com/cocktailkindle
• “Happy Feet Two” ($6) Saturday, Jan. 18; 11 a.m., hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-havre-de-grace-arts-collective-presents-happy-feet-two
• Pianist Josh Christina ($20) Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m., hdgoperahouse.org/event/an-evening-with-pianist-josh-christina
• Live “Elsa & Friends” Show ($5) Sunday, Jan. 19; 1 p.m., hdgoperahouse.org/event/elsa-friends-live-performance
Tickets for the chili tasting are available before and during the event for $5 at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center and the Ice Info Booth.
For more information or a detailed schedule of events, visit the Havre de Grace Ice Festival Facebook page or call the Havre de Grace Visitors Center at 410-931-2100.
