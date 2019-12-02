Harford County Public Schools is proud to announce its 2019 Support Services Superstar Award recipients:
• Jennifer L. Brazil, Administration Support Technician – Reading, English, and Language Arts, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment
• Jessica M. Brazil, Administrative Support Technician – School Counseling, Fallston Middle School
• Paula A. Dalton, Custodian I – Shift 2, Bel Air Elementary School
• Sherry A. Dowell, Paraeducator – Special Education, North Harford Middle School
• Lori A. Gohlinghorst, Administrative Support Specialist – Professional Development, Alternative Education Program at the Center for Educational Opportunity
• Lauren E. Harper, Paraeducator – Special Education, Harford Technical High School
• Kathleen M. Houston, Administration Support Specialist – Curriculum, Harford Glen
• Deborah “Deb” Johnson, Paraeducator – Special Education, Patterson Mill Middle School
• Traci L. Kivinski, Paraeducator – Special Education (CSP), Joppatowne Elementary School
• Jennifer L. Langrehr, Paraeducator – Special Education, John Archer School
• Pamela A. Lopez, Paraeducator – Special Education, Forest Hill Elementary School
• Jennifer R. Marchsteiner, Administrative Support Technician – Background Technician, Human Resources
• Carmeline R. Messenger, Paraeducator, Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School
• Barbara A. Mortus, Inclusion Helper – Special Education, Church Creek Elementary School
• Laura L. Wade, Administrative Support Technician – School Counseling, Student Services
This employee recognition program is an opportunity for HCPS stakeholders to recognize support services employees. Nominations were accepted during September 2019.
Then, a panel of judges reviewed all nominations submitted and identified a list of finalists to recommend to the Superintendent of Schools.
The winners were notified during a surprise office visit and check presentation on Nov. 20 — Education Support Professionals Day.
APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) is the proud financial sponsor of HCPS Support Services Superstar Awards. The 15 award recipients received $200 each, and their supervisors were given $100 to host a celebration for the recipient at their work location.
The awards were based on nominated employees demonstrating at least one of the following criteria:
• Exemplary performance, outstanding achievements or accomplishments.
• Exemplary role model to include outstanding customer service, collaboration and positive attitude.
• Cost savings or ideas that contribute to increased efficiency.
• Design and implementation of new systems or processes.
All HCPS regular support staff employees (clerical support, instructional support, central office support, operational support, etc.) who have successfully completed one year of continuous service with the organization are eligible for the annual award.
Additional photos of the 2019 award winners are available on www.hcps.org or by contacting the HCPS Office of Communications and Family Outreach at 410-588-5203.
