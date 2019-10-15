Harford County Public Schools will host its annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. The event is free and open to the public.
With more than 130 colleges and industry experts exhibiting, the fair modernizes college admissions and makes the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents/guardians, counselors and colleges together at one location.
Trade and technical schools, United States Armed Forces and local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations will also participate. In addition, there will be a Financial Aid Seminar (6:30 p.m.) and a Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar (7:15 p.m.) held during the event.
More than 2,000 students and parents attended the fair last year.
