BEL AIR — Harford County Public Library’s 4th Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air.
The event includes celebrity story time throughout the day, plus activities for all ages including a green screen, scavenger hunt, crafts, preschool STEM challenge superhero obstacle course, Quiver Augmented Reality superhero coloring pages, dance parties, parachute play, Lego engineering: build a fairy tale castle or superhero headquarters, a parade of princes, princesses and superheroes, and more.
Participants are welcome to dress as their favorite fairy tale or superhero character or everyday superhero.
Celebrity story time readers include Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Major General Mitchell L. Kilgo, Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Senior Commander, APG; Senator J.B. Jennings; Senator Jason Gallion; Harford County Council President Pat Vincenti; Harford County Councilman Tony Giangiordano; Harford County Councilman Andre Johnson; Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler; Harford County Circuit Court Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin; Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson; Harford County Administrator Billy Boniface; Bel Air Town Administrator Jesse Bane; Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation; Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; Angela Rose, president and CEO of Harford County Chamber of Commerce; and Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, vice president for student affairs and institutional effectiveness, Harford Community College.
“The Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our celebrity readers bring well-loved fairy tales to life for our littlest customers. Our numerous STEM and STREAM activities encourage older children and teens to become active participants throughout the day. There’s something for everyone on January 17.”
For more information about the Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival, visit HCPLonline.org.
