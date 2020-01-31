The Havre de Grace Arts Collective will soon be hosting a number of great events at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace.
Enjoy an evening of classical music with the Amici delle Muse Piano Trio at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, made possible by The Peggy and Yale Gordon Trust. Guest pianist Eunhye Jung will accompany cellist Aneta Otreba-Kuznik and violinist Swiatoslaw Kuznik. Aneta and Swiatoslaw earned their doctorates in performance (Peabody Conservatory and University of Maryland) and have performed extensively as soloists, both in America and overseas. All children under 18 years of age may attend for free.
Experience the most authentic Eagles tribute anywhere at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, with the Best of the Eagles.
Best of the Eagles was established in 2012 by guitarist/vocalist Joe Vadala and a group of professional musicians who individually have an auspicious pedigree, are passionate about their love of the Eagles’ music and who have all worked with numerous national touring artists.
We’re hopelessly devoted to “Grease,” with its lovable characters, its doo-wop style and, of course, those endlessly catchy tunes.
Step through the doors of the Opera House and back into the ‘50s with Sandy, Danny and the gang at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, for a “Grease Sing-a-Long.” Brush up on your “Grease” trivia to test your answers with fellow fans. Dress up in your best ‘50s attire or as your favorite T-bird or Pink Lady for the costume contest. Judges will be circulating during the pre-film activities to choose the winner of a Jo Retro gift card.
Take advantage of a great photo opportunity with a custom Instagram Frame, provided by The Art Rooms.
To add to the fun, The Vintage Cafe at 114 N. Washington St. in Havre de Grace will open at 4 p.m. with a special “Grease Menu.” Servers will be in costume.
For a full list of these events and many more, visit OHHdg.org.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Havre de Grace Public Art Committee. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org.
