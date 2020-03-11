BEL AIR — Harford County Transit LINK bus system has been named the Outstanding Transit System for 2019 by the Transportation Association of Maryland. Harford Transit LINK was recognized in the areas of safety, operations, customer service, financial management, staff development, marketing, and community relations. The LINK was also named the Outstanding Transit System of the Year in 2017.
“I am proud of our team for making Harford Transit LINK a leading system in Maryland,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we continue to improve efficiencies, upgrade services and offer new technologies, we’re making it easier than ever to ride the bus.”
Token Transit is Harford LINK’s newest app, which eliminates the need to carry bus fare. Riders use their smartphones to buy bus passes to show the driver as they board the bus. Not only is Token Transit convenient for users, it cuts down on the transaction time with each passenger and keeps buses moving on schedule.
Harford LINK riders can also track buses in real time using RouteShout 2.0. This free app allows riders to know when a bus is on its way, cutting down on wait times, and displays bus schedule or route changes in addition to planned routes and stops.
Harford Transit LINK operates 34 vehicles Monday through Friday with six fixed routes, using 12 buses countywide and into Cecil County. Approximately 14 buses provide daily demand-response service.
The LINK also connects with MARC and Amtrak trains, MTA commuter buses and regional Greyhound, which then connect with main terminals in Baltimore and interstate travel. Key service areas including Harford Community College, the Mary E. Risteau State Office Building, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and Harford Memorial Hospital, the Perryman Peninsula and Riverside business communities, Aberdeen Train Station, Harford Mall, the Constant Friendship shopping area, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Beard’s Hill Shopping Plaza.
For more information about Harford Transit LINK, including apps, on-demand service and fixed routes, call 410-612-1620 or visit www.harfordtransitlink.org.
