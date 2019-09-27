BEL AIR — Two walking bridges on the Ma & Pa Trail will be closing, one at a time, for repairs and maintenance beginning oMonday, Sept. 30. Harford County Parks & Recreation will close each bridge under repair from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for two to three days. Once repairs are completed on the first bridge, it will be reopened and work will begin on the second bridge. The planned closures are necessary for the safety of trail users.
The first bridge to be repaired is in Bel Air, near where the trail passes under the MD Route 1 bypass along Tollgate Road. It will be followed a few days later by the bridge approximately three-quarters of a mile south of the Williams Street trailhead, where the Liriodendron spur trail connects to the main trail.
Temporary signage will also be placed at the trailheads and closer to the bridges on the days when work is occurring. Updates will be posted on the Harford County Government Facebook page.
