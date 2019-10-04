The 2019 Harford Plein Air Festival will take place from Oct. 6 through Oct. 12, with events scheduled throughout the county. The plein air painting competition and gallery sale is being presented by Maryland Center for the Arts in Harford County.
The festival juries in 30 artists each year to paint new plein air scenes in Harford County. The works will be judged for artistic merit awards and the artists will sell their artwork to support the nonprofit mission of the Maryland Center for the Arts.
The 2019 Harford Plein Air Festival kicks off Sunday, Oct. 6, with an opening reception and art sale from 1 to 4 p.m. at Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air. Admission is free.
Community artists of all ages can register to paint in the Quick Draw Competition, to be held Saturday, Oct. 12, in downtown Bel Air, with an awards ceremony and outdoor art sale next to the Sheriff's Office on Main Street.
The juried artists will paint landscapes throughout Harford County on the following days:
Monday, Oct. 7: Eden Mill Nature Center & Park (sunrise to sunset)
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Nocturne (night-time) painting in downtown Bel Air, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Ladew Topiary Gardens, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Havre de Grace (all day)
On Friday, Oct. 11, a Collectors' Preview Sale and Artist Awards Ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, with a reception catered by Main Street Tower. Purchase of a ticket provides a voucher toward a painting purchase.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
• Quick Draw Competition for artists of all ages in downtown Bel Air, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (registration required)
• Outdoor Art Sale and Awards Ceremony next to Sheriff's Office on Main Street, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Public Gallery Sale of Juried Artists' Paintings at Bel Air Armory, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.
For tickets, registration or more information, call the Maryland Center for the Arts Office at 443-567-5216 or visit www.mdcenterforthearts.org.
