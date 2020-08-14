BEL AIR — Annie’s Playground in Fallston and Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Emmorton will be closed to the public for approximately two weeks while the plastic slides are replaced. The playgrounds are scheduled to close Tuesday, Aug. 18 and reopen Friday, Aug. 28.
The five slides at Lyn Stacie Getz and three at Annie’s have reached the ends of their useful lives and are deteriorating and developing cracks. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays with the manufacturing process for the slides, including the elephant slide at Annie’s that was specially made.
The Lyn Stacie Getz Playground, at the corner of West Ring Factory Road and Route 24, opened in 2001 and Annie’s Playground, at Edgeley Grove Park, opened in 2005.
