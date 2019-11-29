BEL AIR — Harford County is home to a number of Christmas tree farms offering fresh trees and wreaths for the holiday season.
To help citizens find a live tree, and to support these local businesses, the county government website has an interactive map of tree farm locations with links to their websites, business hours and directions.
The map is available by clicking the Christmas tree icon on the Harford Farm Finder at www.harfordcountymd.gov/harfordfarmfinder.
“A live Christmas tree is a cherished holiday tradition,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Harford County’s online map makes it easy to find a local farm and support these family businesses.”
The Harford County Department of Emergency Services also urges citizens to follow these safety tips for live trees and holiday decorations:
• Choose a fresh tree with green needles.
• Make sure your tree is properly stabilized.
• Water your tree daily.
• Beware of decorations that pets may tug on or play with, causing your tree to fall.
• Place your tree at least three feet away from floor vents, fireplaces, radiators, candles, lamps and other heat sources.
• Use indoor lights that are approved by a national testing organization such as UL.
• Do not overload your electrical outlets.
• Replace lights that have worn or broken cords, or loose connections.
• Follow manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands you can safely connect.
• Always turn off or unplug lights before going to bed or leaving your home.
• Discard fireplace ashes and all smoking materials in a metal receptacle outside and away from your home.
• Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially inside and outside sleeping areas.
• Practice your family’s fire escape plan, and stay safe for the holidays.
