The 2019 Harford Leadership Academy annual graduation banquet was held on Thursday evening, June 6, in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Center.
The HLA, a Community Leadership Development Program co-sponsored by Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, promotes the development of existing and emerging leaders and creates a committed, involved and diverse network of leaders in Harford County. Over 1,000 individuals have completed this outstanding program, representing the areas of business and industry, education, government and civic organizations.
Victor Cyran, Harford Leadership Academy coordinator and director for Workforce Development, opened with remarks reminding attendees, “Through the Harford Leadership Academy, future leaders are given the unique opportunity to learn from today’s leaders. They, their organizations and our entire community benefit as Harford Leadership Academy participants gain the knowledge necessary to lead Harford County in the 21st century.”
Both Katie Callan, senior associate vice president for Administration, Operations & Project Management at Harford, and Angela Rose, president and CEO at the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, addressed the HLA graduates, commending them on their accomplishment and their dedication to leadership in the community.
Also in attendance were HCC Board of Trustee members Richard P. Street III, D.V.M., and Dr. Judith A. Holloway, O.D., M.S., and former Board Chair Richard D. Norling.
Erika Quesenbery, director of Economic Development for the City of Havre de Grace, received the HLA Alumni Association’s 2018 graduate of the year award for outstanding community service from July 2018 through June 2019. Quesenbery’s involvement in and contributions to the local community were far-reaching and positively impactful to many. In addition to volunteering her expertise in local history in a variety of ways and to multiple events, her most significant accomplishment in the past year was her involvement in the 2019 Harford Family House Wizard of Oz production. Not only has she raised nearly $2,000 for this cause, but she is particularly proud of her contributions to Harford Family House as a tribute and legacy to her parents, who many years ago instilled in her the spirit of giving back to the community.
Harford Leadership Academy goals are to identify, educate, motivate and develop potential community leaders; expose program participants to the challenges our community faces and the opportunities that are available for community growth; provide a communications network between present and future community leaders; and promote leadership on a planned, continuing basis for the development of our community.
Applications for next year’s class are being accepted through Jan. 17, 2020. For more information, contact Victor Cyran at 443-412-2398 or vcyran@harford.edu.
