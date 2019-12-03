BEL AIR — Harford County maintains roads covering more than 1,000 miles — roughly the distance from Bel Air to Florida — and 223 bridges requiring dozens of major repair projects each year.
Making it easier for citizens to get information about these projects is the aim of a new interactive map published on the county website. The map shows the location of planned capital projects for county roads and bridges, complete with photos, project details and periodic updates. Find the map by searching “Road Reports” at www.harfordcountymd.gov, or go directly to http://arcg.is/1TDaTL.
“We have always worked to keep our citizens informed, so we thought this map would be a good way to show them the large maintenance and repair projects we are working on,” said Jeff Stratmeyer, chief engineer for Harford County’s Department of Public Works, Division of Highways.
The map was created in-house by the Division of Highways using GIS technology and includes a “zoom” feature that allows users to focus on a specific area of the county. The map also includes a list of recently completed projects, ongoing road resurfacing projects, and an explanation of how roads are prioritized for resurfacing.
Hundreds of smaller projects completed by Harford County DPW each year, such as minor bridge repairs, drainage improvements, storm drain/culvert repairs and replacements, sight distance improvements, minor road repairs, resurfacing, and sometimes daily pothole repairs, are not included on the map. Citizens may request service or get status reports on these or any other projects through the county’s “You CLICK We FIX” smartphone/website app via www.harfordcountymd.gov/1737/You-Click-We-Fix, or by calling 410-638-3420.
“My administration provides updates and responds to citizens who ask about road and bridge projects going on around them, but this interactive map puts our major projects in one place for everyone to see,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I am proud of our DPW staff for creating this innovative map. It’s the latest example of how we are using technology to make local government more efficient and responsive to the citizens we serve.”
