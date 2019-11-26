“The Nutcracker” will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the beloved holiday production at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8.
Ring in the season with the holiday classic and journey with Clara to the Land of Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes and exquisite dancing, “The Nutcracker” is a holiday feast for young and old alike.
HCC is a proud contributor to the Empty Stocking Fund Toy Drive and invites patrons to bring a donation of a new and unwrapped children’s gift to this special holiday performance. These gifts will help give a magical holiday to the less fortunate in Harford County and put a smile on the face of a child this holiday season.
Tickets to “The Nutcracker” are $10-$16 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center or 443-412-2211.
Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available.
The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation Inc.
