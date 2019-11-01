BEL AIR — Celebrating those who defend our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans, active duty military and their families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bel Air Armory.
This free, annual fair is a one-stop event for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, jobs and discounts.
Giveaways at this year’s fair will include a big screen TV sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union, and a variety of door prizes. Lunch from Mission BBQ will be provided free of charge.
This is the fourth annual resource fair organized by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.
The theme of this year’s fair is “The Year of the Veteran,” declared by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The fair will begin with a brief ceremony including music from the C. Milton Wright pep band and a tribute to Civil War soldier Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, Harford County’s only Medal of Honor recipient. The Hilton family will be represented at the ceremony.
At the fair, VA and veterans service organizations will help veterans discuss and check on claims, answer questions about the GI Bill and learn more to sign up for VA healthcare. Local companies will be on hand to provide employment opportunities.
Family-friendly, interactive demonstrations will include “Buttons” the pony from Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding and virtual reality experiences.
All attendees will receive a veterans’ resource guide and a list of local businesses that offer discounts for veterans.
For the giveaways, all Harford County veterans who attend the fair will receive a ticket for a drawing to win a 70” Visio TV with wall mount, sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union. One ticket will also be given to each veteran for door prizes to be awarded throughout the event.
Contestants must be Harford County veterans, and they must be present at the fair to win a prize. Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.
The agenda for the fourth annual Harford County Veterans Resource Fair appears below:
10 a.m.: Opening ceremony
10:15 a.m.: Exhibitor booths open
11 a.m.: Lunch
12:30 p.m.: Drawing for big screen TV
Invited exhibitors include: Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care, Humana Military (Tricare Administrator), Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, MD Vet Center, Dog Tags and Tails, Habitat for Humanity, Harford County Department of Housing, Harford County Health Department, Harford Community College, Harford County Public Library, the American Legion, VFW, and DAV.
“We want Harford County veterans and their families to know how much we appreciate what they have done to defend us and keep us free,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I look forward to another great event as our resource fair gets bigger and better each year, thanks to the members of my Commission on Veterans Affairs, our generous sponsors and enthusiastic community partners.”
To learn more about events and programs for veterans, stay in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, send an email to vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov or call 410-638-4109 ext. 1813.
