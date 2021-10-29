ELKTON — On Tuesday, the Harford County Special Olympics Unified Basketball Team gathered, clad in matching red shirts, to receive a $22,500 check from the Elkton American Legion to fund their trip to represent the state of Maryland at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
“Hopefully, we come back to the state of Maryland with a gold,” Cecil County athlete Jake Schaible said.
The American Legion has fundraised every year since 2000 for the Special Olympics with the Ice Splash at The Wellwood in Charlestown every February. Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, SEO Commander Brian Muller said the Legion and the ladies auxiliary raised money through Friday night dinners and other smaller events.
Schaible played at 2 other national contests with Harford County, one with the Softball team, one with the golf team. The team has a mix of Special Olympic athletes and non-special needs partners.
“It’s way more competitive than I thought it was going to be,” Tome School alumni and partner Hilary McArthur said.
Coach Nancy Castaldo said the team hasn’t practiced together yet, as they still need to find a facility.
“It’s a strong team, many of these people, especially the partners, have been volunteering for years,” Castaldo said.
