BEL AIR — A grant from APGFCU, coupled with money from asset seizures, will be used to design and construct a Teen Drug Diversion Trailer for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Erik Robey, HCSO Director of Legislative and Community Affairs, said the credit union donated $120,000 through the Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation and asset seizure kicked in another $40,000 for the 30-by-10-foot trailer to be tricked out with video games and other materials aimed at keeping middle and early high school students clean and sober.
“We hope to have a ribbon cutting and have it operational by the fall,” Robey said. At the request of APGFCU the trailer will also be made available to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is by far the largest donation the Sheriff’s Foundation has ever received,” said Butch Tilley, President of the foundation. “I am grateful for the support from APGFCU and pleased that we will play a part in helping to educate today’s youth on the dangers of drug use and help reduce overdose deaths in our community.”
Officials of the credit union see how abuse affects every aspect of a person and a family.
“Not only are personal lives ruined by addiction, but so are financial lives,” said APGFCU CEO Don W. Lewis. ”As a member-owned and member-driven financial cooperative, we are focused on helping people. We pay particular attention to those at risk of economic exclusion, which includes those suffering from addiction. We are proud to support this initiative to help prevent young people from heading down that devastating road.”
The Teen Drug Diversion Trailer is the next rung in the ladder of keeping kids drug free by educating them and their parents and caring adults, Robey said. Already in place is the Pledge Program for elementary school students and HOPE House for parents of teens.
“We designed and developed the HOPE House, which showcases areas where kids likely hide drugs,” Robey said. HOPE House is presented as a teenager’s bedroom. Adults also learn how to have the tough discussions with their teens, how to guide without judgment and the signs of use and abuse.
“We’re keying on education,” Robey said, noting that drug prevention isn’t just arresting drug dealers. “We’ve taken a multi-step approach.”
The idea for the trailer came from a smaller scale program in Montgomery County, Pa. where officers presented items from a trunk.
“We decided to ramp it up,” Robey said of the move from trunk to trailer.
To date more than 3,000 have taken the tour through HOPE House. Another rung is the placement of 8 signs across Harford County that track heroin overdoses and deaths.
The Pledge Program reaches elementary aged children, teaching them how to refuse drug offers and how to live a healthy, drug-free life style. Development of all these programs includes a curriculum and training for volunteers from the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association that will make the presentations.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said the donation from APGFCU provides a missing link in the effort to educate the public.
“We have made tremendous strides in the fight against drug addiction in Harford County; this will be an additional effort to help save lives and keep families together,” Gahler said. “ I am pleased with this generous gift from APGFCU and the work of our Sheriff’s Foundation on this project.”
