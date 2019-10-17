Breakfast menu:

Available daily: cereal variety, toast, fruit choice, assorted fruit juice, chilled milk variety

Friday, Oct. 18: Schools closed

Monday, Oct. 21: Mini French Toast Bites, Raisins

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Breakfast Sandwich, Blueberries

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Mini Cinnis, Orange Smiles

Thursday, Oct. 24: Breakfast Bun, Banana

Elementary lunch menu:

Available daily: sandwich variety, garden salad w/ dressing, baby carrots, assorted fresh fruit, chilled milk variety

Friday, Oct. 18: Schools closed

Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken Nuggets w/ Dinner Roll, Macaroni and Cheese w/ Dinner Roll, Italian Cold Cut Sub, Green Beans, Chilled Peaches

Tuesday, Oct. 22: French Toast Sticks w/ Yogurt Cup, Pancake n’ Sausage on a Stick, Turkey & Cheese Wrap, Tater Tots, Sliced Apples

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Popcorn Chicken w/ Sunchips, Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce, Ranch Pita Pizza, Fresh Broccoli, Diced Pears

Thursday, Oct. 24: Nachos Grande: Tortilla Chips, Taco Meat, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Spicy Chicken Bites, Chicken Salad Platter, Black Beans, Strawberry Cup

Middle and high school lunch menu:

Available daily: sandwich variety, garden salad w/ dressing, baby carrots, assorted fresh fruit, chilled milk variety

Friday, Oct. 18: Schools closed

Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken Nuggets w/ Dinner Roll, Macaroni and Cheese w/ Dinner Roll, Italian Cold Cut Sub, Green Beans, Chilled Peaches

Tuesday, Oct. 22: French Toast Sticks w/ Yogurt Cup & Southern Breakfast Sausage, Breakfast Sandwich, Turkey & Cheese Wrap, Tater Tots, Sliced Apples, Whole Grain Booster

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Sriracha Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Stuffed Crust Dippers w/ Marinara Sauce, Ranch Pita Pizza, Fresh Broccoli, Diced Pears, Protein Booster

Thursday, Oct. 24: Doritos Walking Taco, Flatbread Steak Melt, Chicken Salad Platter, Black Beans, Strawberry Cup, Whole Grain Booster

