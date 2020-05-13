Harford County Public Library gets nearly $24,000 for wi-fi expansion

We are happy to share this great news! The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $23,863.17 Emergency Broadband Education Assistance Grant to expand Wi-Fi beyond Harford County Public Library’s 11 locations. The grant came from the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband, which provides financial assistance through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Wi-Fi will be expanded by approximately 300 feet (nearly the length of a football field!) at each of our branches and is expected to be available to the community in early June.
Many individuals and families without Internet access at home have been accessing the Internet by sitting in the parking lots of library branches throughout the county. This additional Wi-Fi reach at each library will especially assist students and families in areas of Harford County which do not have access to high-speed Internet service.
“We are so grateful to Governor Hogan and his team for supporting this grant,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “During the quarantine for the pandemic, we have learned how important it is to have access to the Internet for children to continue their studies, for adults who are working remotely and for entertainment purposes for the entire family. This grant will help the library expand its reach to the community.”
