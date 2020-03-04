Food, Farmers, & Community: Farming Forward. A Symposium for the Public and Farmers. Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Harford High School.
Explore the future of agriculture and local food consumerism in Harford County. Learn about new ideas for healthy cooking for your family, the innovations our farmers are practicing to conserve our local ecology, and tour North Harford High School’s Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences farm and research facility.
Registration fee: $10.
Early Childhood College and Career Fair. Thursday, March 12, 1-5 p.m. Chesapeake Dining Rooms. Interested in advancing your career in early childhood education? Here’s your chance to meet with potential employers, learn about continuing education and training, and network with others in your field. 20+ employers and vendors such as MSDE Office of Childcare and transfer institutions will be there. Info: lhutton@harford.edu.
A CHORUS LINE. March 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7 p.m. and March 8 & 15 at 2 p.m. Chesapeake Theater. Tickets: https://harford.universitytickets.com/
This stunning musical follows a group of dancers as they strive to get cast in a Broadway show.
Winner of nine Tony Awards, A Chorus Line features a superb score, compelling drama, and exceptional dance.
GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS. Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. Amoss Center.
This unique performance will thrill audiences of all ages with award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques. Tickets: https://harford.universitytickets.com/
MUTTS GONE NUTS. Saturday, April 4 at 3 p.m. Amoss Center.
This comedy show like no other with incredible high-flying Frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and Sammie the talking dog will delight audiences of all ages! Tickets: https://harford.universitytickets.com/
AN EVENING OF JAZZ. Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles. Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Joppa Recital Hall. Tickets: https://harford.universitytickets.com/
Vocalist Irene Jalenti is joined by bassist Jeff Reed, drummer Eric Kennedy, and HCC studio faculty pianist Alan Blackman in reimagining Beatles classics in jazz idioms.
”HAIL” Artist: Garrett Hansen, Assistant Professor of Photography, University of Kentucky. March 9 to April 6. Chesapeake Gallery, Student Center. https://www.harford.edu/about/news/2020/02/hail-exhibition-to-open-on-march-9-in-the-chesapeake-gallery.aspx for tickets.
Kentucky-based professor and artist Garrett Hansen’s photography is inspired by the current relevant issues of gun violence in today’s society. His project is composed of bullets that have been collected from gun ranges. The contorted shapes speak to the inherent violence in shooting. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For more information.
Hays-Heighe House Events. Our Land & Environment. Tuesday, March 3-Friday, May 29. Hays-Heighe House at HCC. This exhibit takes an agro-environmental look at our local geology and ecology that has shaped our growth and remade our landscape.
TEA, BEES & TEAS. Tuesday, March 10, 12:30-2 p.m.
Learn what you can grow to support honeybees and our native Maryland pollinators, and how to create your own herbal teas.
TICKET REQUIRED. Cost is $20 per person. Cash or check only. Free for current students with HCC ID. For tickets, contact HaysHeighe@Harford.edu or 443-412-2539.
NATURE WALK ON CAMPUS. Thursday, March 12, 12:30-2 p.m.
Walk with us to see many of the environmentally-friendly features on HCC’s campus and learn more about the beautiful trees and where to spot wildflowers and wildlife.
Living History Presentation: RACHEL CARSON. Tuesday, March 24, 12:30-2 p.m. Presented by Colleen Webster, Professor of Literature at HCC.
This one-woman show features the scientist and author who ignited the modern environmental movement, highlighting Rachel Carson’s research, personal life and legacy.
