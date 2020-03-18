BEL AIR - To protect the public and county employees, Harford County government has implemented new procedures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Effective March 18, 2020:
Permits & Licenses
The Harford County Permit Center at 220 S. Main Street is closed to the public. Applications for permits and licenses should be completed and placed in the drop box in the lobby for processing.
Staff will then contact applicants with a tracking number and next steps.
Online transactions through the ePermit Center are strongly encouraged:
All licenses and permits issued by Harford County that are set to expire during Maryland’s State of Emergency will be extended for 30 days after the conclusion of the State of Emergency. Some permit expirations may be extended beyond the 30 days, based on enabling language in the Harford County Code. These extensions must be applied for.
For help with applications or with questions, please call 410- 638-3122.
Planning & Zoning
There will be no in-person appointments or walk-ins to Planning & Zoning. Any and all documents submitted for review by the department, including Preliminary Plans, Site Plans, and Record Plats, should be dropped off in the marked bin in the lobby of 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air. Staff will be in contact to confirm receipt and provide further instruction as needed. Please contact 410-638-3103 for additional information.
Department of Public Works
The Department of Public Works will continue to accept plan and document submittals at 212 S. Bond Street in Bel Air and 3334 Abingdon Road in Abingdon; however, public access will be limited to the lobby. Each lobby will have tables marked “Incoming” and “Outgoing” for the exchange of documents. Incoming packages must be wrapped, boxed or in an envelope, and clearly labeled with the person or agency to which it is being submitted and an email address from the sender.
DPW will collect and distribute the packages to the appropriate staff within each building several times each day. A confirmation email will be sent to the sender acknowledging receipt, followed by another email when packages are ready to be picked up. Normal business hours will be maintained, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Housing
The Harford County Housing Agency, a division of the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development, will be closed to the public. There will be no appointments, walk-ins or inspections until further notice. A drop box located in the vestibule at 15 S. Main Street in Bel Air will allow for safe and secure document delivery. The office will remain staffed Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Housing Agency personnel will communicate with the public over the phone or via email. Please visit the county website for further instructions www.harfordhousing.org
