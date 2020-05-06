Harford County Executive joins counties calling for state to release CARES Act funding

BEL AIR — The first federal CARES Act stimulus passed last month including funding for counties and municipalities. A portion of the $364 million in total funds for Maryland provides reimbursement for local governments’ COVID-19 expenses and a portion is for small business relief at the local level. Harford County’s share of the total is $44 million.
Maryland’s five largest jurisdictions with populations over 500,000 — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel — have already received their funds directly from the federal government and are rolling out programs.
“As Maryland’s business shutdown continues, it is imperative that the State releases these funds so that we can get vital small business support out to our communities,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.
“Small and medium-size Maryland counties deserve to be treated equally when administering federal funds.”
County Executive Glassman was among the leaders of 19 Maryland counties who signed a May 1 letter from the Maryland Association of Counties asking Gov. Larry Hogan to immediately release a portion of the funds so that smaller counties can continue purchasing needed supplies, such as PPE, and bring relief to small businesses.
