From now until May 21, the Harford County Cultural Arts Board is accepting applications for its Fiscal Year 2022 Community Arts Development (CAD) Grants, which support both arts programming and the artists themselves. The CAD Grants are a continuation of a decades-long commitment by the Cultural Arts Board to grow awareness of and appreciation for the arts in Harford County.
The CAD Grants are divided into two main types: arts programming grants and general operating grants. The arts programming grants are open to nonprofit organizations who provide arts programs to Harford County residents, either on an ongoing basis or in monthly/annual events. Past awardees of this type of grant include Harford Community College and the Harford County Boys & Girls Club.
The general operating grants are open to anyone for who the production of art for Harford County residents is their main activity. The Deer Creek Choral, the Havre de Grace Arts Collection, and the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra were all notable recipients of general operating grants during the last fiscal year.
“Our program is a way to get funds from the state directly into Harford County to reach these smaller organizations and give them more individualized attention and grow awareness at a local level,” said Jessica Cleaver, the Cultural Arts Board’s Coordinator.
All told, the Cultural Arts Board invested over $220,000 into Harford County’s arts community last year, including the CAD Grants. Much of that money came from federal and State of Maryland relief packages and programs, which allowed the Board to channel the funds to in-need Harford County organizations.
“When we say that we’re investing in the arts,” said Cleaver. “[We mean that] we are sending out checks to the Harford County community to support growing the arts and the artists.”
For the FY2022 grants, the Board has implemented a new methodology for selecting grantees. Where past criteria for the grants has focused solely on things like artistic excellence and service to the community, Cleaver says that the Board is including IDEA principles into the upcoming review of applications.
IDEA principles look at the ways in which a particular grant application would provide Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access — challenging potential applicants to make their art inclusive and available to all of Harford County.
“We have made a very formal commitment that we are looking at that and we hope the organizations are also,” Cleaver stated.
As the pandemic brought the world grinding to a halt last year, the Cultural Arts Board implemented another type of grant in April 2020. Independent Artist COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants focus on making sure that artists have not only the funds to continue making art, but the funds to get through the pandemic that put so many people out of work.
“Artists are in need of money to pay their rent, pay their mortgage, buy groceries,” said Cleaver. “In addition to replenishing their paint and supplies. And we just want to help them however we can.”
The Emergency Relief Grants are reviewed on a rolling monthly basis and, according to Cleaver, will remain open for applications as long as money remains to be granted.
Cleaver also noted that another grant program, the Board’s Arts In Education Grants, will be open for applications for the new fiscal year. The Education grants, which are aimed at nonprofits and public and private schools that provide art classes and programming to their students, were not opened during the 2021 fiscal year — largely due to many schools going remote. But Cleaver said that the Education grants are something the Board is very much planning to bring back for the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.