Join Harford Community College at Kaleidoscope of Cultures at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Chesapeake Theater to celebrate International Education Week 2019.
This event, designed to broaden participants’ global perspective, will feature outstanding performances by culturally diverse artists with free, interactive workshops led by the performers.
This year, Kaleidoscope features Mana Polynesia, Irish Blessing and Mystic Warriors.
Mana Polynesia will bring Pacific Island entertainment to the Harford campus. Mana is the spirit of Polynesia. The group is dedicated to the promotion of Pacific Island culture through dance, music and island entertainment in the Washington, D.C., area. Their shows typically include dances from at least four islands along with an explanation of what they are dancing about. Dancers wear authentic costumes for each island.
Irish Blessing, the acclaimed York, Pennsylvania-based family band, blends driving instrumentals, soaring vocals and hard-hitting percussive step dance into a traditional experience. The band members are Cushla Srour, Jonathon Srour, Josh Srour and Jim Srour. Hailing from New Zealand with Irish roots, Cushla provides strong rhythmic accompaniment on the piano and lilting phrases on the whistle and flute. Jonathon is a four-time tour member of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, traveling and performing from Galway to Jerusalem. Josh, one of America’s most promising young fiddle players, has the rare and dual distinction of having competed in the world championships for both music and dance.
Jim, who is a doctor by day, performs traditional Irish drumming. Finding interest in his wife Cushla’s passion for Irish culture, Jim expresses his artistic side on stage with his driving rhythms and bittersweet low whistle harmonies.
Joining the ancestral sounds of the Incas with today’s newest sounds, Mystic Warriors perform Andean music in a completely unique way. While their music style appears to fit into the “new age” category, it often sounds like world music, contemporary jazz, Latin or mainstream popular. The group delivers a message of universal peace and harmony transmitted by the combination of Andean ancient flutes and panpipes with contemporary instruments. Mystic Warriors have performed for all major government agencies, embassies, museums, the Smithsonian Institution, the Kennedy Center and more. In 1994, by special invitation, they performed at the White House for Hispanic Heritage month celebration.
At this performance, Mystic Warriors will be playing music from Honduras in honor of Harford Community College’s “country of focus” for 2019-20. Each year, the DICE (Diversity, Inclusion, Culture and Equity) committee at the college selects a country to highlight in courses they teach as well as in campus events.
After the performance, each group will hold an interactive workshop to teach participants their particular specialty areas.
Tickets for Kaleidoscope of Cultures are $3 for adults, free with a valid HCC ID or anyone under age 18. Tickets are available at tickets.harford.edu, 443-412-2211 or at the door. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online. Assisted listening system headsets are available.
Proceeds benefit the HCC Foundation’s Scholarship for International Students.
