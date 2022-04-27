Jacklyn (Jackie) Madden, Associate Professor of Biology and Biotechnology at Harford Community College, and Dr. Edward Schmidt, Senior Science Society, U.S. ARL (Ret.) have been named NMTC Visionary Award winners. Along with other award recipients, they were honored at the 11th NMTC Visionary Awards ceremony held on April 20 at Waters Edge Event Center in Belcamp, MD.
Madden was awarded NMTC’s Visionary Award in the Leader category, acknowledging her consistent contributions to the advancement of STEM Education or Technology and Innovation while inspiring others to help in accomplishing shared goals.
Madden has demonstrated exceptional ability to promote bioscience and STEM opportunities throughout her career. A respected scientist known for her expertise in biotechnology education, she is engaged in a national network of educators working to transform biology education.
She believes that engaging students in science early and often is critical to building and diversifying the STEM workforce. She has guided elementary and middle school students in science fairs and STEM Days, led and facilitated educational activities for community members in STEM outreach events, and engaged high school students and their families in interactive biotechnology workshops.
Madden is committed to the success of her students at Harford Community College and leads them in course-based and individual research projects that encourage them to build their skills and identities as scientists.
Through a National Science Foundation grant, Madden leads other members of the BIOTECH Pathways team at the College by collaborating with Harford County Public Schools and biotechnology industry partners to increase technical career opportunities in biotechnology for Harford County residents. These activities reflect her commitment to providing leadership and opportunities for the growth of STEM in the region.
Dr. Schmidt was awarded NMTC’s Visionary Award in the Mentor category, recognizing those who serve as role models for future generations. This award recognizes those who consistently volunteer their knowledge, experiences, and wisdom by going above and beyond in using their time and resources simply for the love of stimulating and inspiring greatness in students, teachers, apprentices, interns, or organization proteges.
Since retiring from the Army Research Laboratory at APG, Dr. Schmidt has been a presenter of hands-on STEM demonstrations in local schools and community venues. He has coordinated Senior Science Society activities for Homestead Wakefield, Edgewood, and Bel Air Elementary Schools and has volunteered hundreds of contact hours mentoring at local schools, a library, and a Boy Scout troop. During the pandemic when local schools were closed to visitors, he continued working to promote STEM education.
Currently, Dr. Schmidt is working on the Discovery Center’s “Wonders of Science Fair and Family Festival,” which is scheduled for June 2022, where he will be recruiting middle school participants and serving as a science fair judge. As a retiree, 100% of his work fits “above and beyond” the regular work assignments category.
Dr. Schmidt has been an officer of the Senior Science Society for a longer time than any other non-founding member. He currently serves as the organization’s secretary.
A total of 12 Marylanders were honored this year for STEM-educated workforce development and advancing our technology and innovation base to grow the economy and protect national security. The NMTC awards gala, the largest of its kind in Maryland, is supported by leaders and contributors from industry, government, and education.
The 2022 Visionary Award honorees are as follows: Visionary: Larry Muzzelo, Deputy to the Commanding General, CECOM, APG; Leader: Dr. Christy Dryer, Vice President of Academic Programs, Cecil College; Jaclyn (Jackie) Madden, Professor of Biology, Harford Community College; and Adam Bogner, Chief Signals Intelligence, U.S. Army C5ISR Center. Awards in the Innovator category include Dr. Eoin O’Driscoll, Director Critical Infrastructure Protection: DSA, Inc; Mark Butkiewicz, VP Applied Technology Operation, SURVICE Engineering; and Dr. Vishnu Marla, Material Scientist, multiple patent holder, W.L. Gore; Mentor: Brande Biddy, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Cecil College; Dr. Chi-Chin Wu, Materials Scientist, U.S. Army Research Laboratory; and Dr. Edward Schmidt, Senior Science Society, U.S. ARL (Ret.) Rising Star honorees are Sarah Patrick, Information Science Student at University of Maryland and Olivia Webster, Biomedical Engineer, U.S. Army Public Health APG.
Previous NMTC Visionary Award winners from Harford Community College include Al Horst, Richard Schwanke, Marlene Lieb, John Mayhorne, Deb Wrobel, Denise Carnaggio, Bruce Burns, Rob Lieb, Sandra Young, Dennis Hiebert, Frank Mayer, Dawn Grissom and Laura Cianelli Preston.
More information is available at https://nmtc.org/nmtc-visionary-awards/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.