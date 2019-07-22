Harford Community College is proud to announce those students named to the President’s List for the spring 2019 semester. One of the highest academic honors that college students can achieve is earning a place on this prestigious list.
In qualifying for the President’s List, a student must receive all “A” and “B” grades and have a 3.76 GPA (grade point average) or higher. Full-time students must have completed 12 credit hours during the semester. Part-time students are eligible after having completed 12 credit hours and then completing 6 credit hours during the current semester.
Students named to the President’s List at HCC are Greggory Abbey, Abingdon; Kathryn Abernethy, Forest Hill; Hidajete Ademi, Havre de Grace; Kayleen Adkins, Edgewood; Mosammat Afroz, Bel Air; Bryant Alaniz, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Raven Albin, Parkton; Kaitlyn Alexander, Edgewood; Magan Anderson, Edgewood; Samuel Arnold, Forest Hill; Oriana Ascione, Whiteford; Kimberly Aust, Aberdeen; Grace Bachman, Fallston; Brooke Bailey, Edgewood; Lindsay Baker, Bel Air; Jessica Baker, Havre de Grace; Brittany Baker, Abingdon; Tiffany Baker, Joppa; Nathan Ball, Shrewsbury; Nicholas Balzano, Bel Air; Ryan Bandy, Aberdeen; Kiara Barker, Bel Air; Kelsie Barnard, Abingdon; Logan Barnes, Forest Hill; James Bartkowski, Abingdon; Brooke Bartosiewicz, Forest Hill; Jordan Baumiller, Abingdon; Matthew Bayer, White Hall; Makenzie Beard, Joppa; Barbara Bembenek, Joppa; Sierra Benedetto, Edgewood; Quindlan Bero, Street; Edward Besser, Edgewood; Kayla Betancourt, Joppa; Tyler Biagi, Abingdon; Sterling Blondell, Belcamp; Savannah Blythe, Havre de Grace; Amanda Bohlen, Forest Hill; Erin Bongiorno, Abingdon; Renae Borzatti, Whiteford; Justin Borzilleri, Bel Air; Nicholas Bosley, Street; Jessica Bosse, Abingdon; Emily Boughers, Conowingo; James Brandau, Havre de Grace; Jonathan Braun, Sparks Glencoe; Baylee Brauner, Bel Air; Eric Bray, Bel Air; Mia Bray, Bel Air; John Brett, Bel Air; Toni Brewer, Edgewood; Danielle Brigham, Perryville; Sara Brunkhorst, Bel Air; Rachel Brush, Bel Air; Veronica Burbelo, Bel Air; Lauren Burnham, Bel Air; Matthew Bustos, Bel Air; Stephanie Butcher, Havre de Grace; Kaitlyn Buza, Bel Air; Daniel Buzminsky, Bel Air; Megan Calabrese, Bel Air; Dainaly Caraballo, Aberdeen; Stephany Carter, Bel Air; Dahlia Carthy, Havre de Grace; Emma Cassilly, Havre de Grace; Henrique Castilho de Matos, Bel Air; Patricia Cataggio, Aberdeen; Lauren Caudill, Havre de Grace; Savannah Celozzi, Bel Air; Emma Cenicacelaya, Bel Air; Lauren Cernik, Edgewood; Sarah Chaney, Belcamp; Matthew Chesnavage, Airville; Luke Chrystal, Bel Air; Jonathan Cicone, Whiteford; Colin Cillo, Bel Air; Madison Clark, Whiteford; Kelsey Cochran, Bel Air; Nicole Coleman, Aberdeen; Mackenzie Coleman, Havre de Grace; Eugenia Coley, Abingdon; Sara Coltman, Abingdon; Alexandria Concini, Bel Air; Amanda Condict, Forest Hill; Sherrie Connelly, Edgewood; Leonardo Conroy, Churchville; Caroline Cooney, Bel Air; Clotilde Cormareche, Aberdeen; Amanda Correlli, Abingdon; Christopher Cox, Churchville; Scott Crane, Edgewood; Juan Cruz, Joppa; Kayla Cullison, Bel Air; Ryan Currie, Bel Air; Dylan Cushner, Bel Air; Patrick Czawlytko, Bel Air; Andrew D’Acunto, Belcamp; Madison D’Ambrosio Day, Fallston; Da’Naya Dagner, Edgewood; Zhifang Dai, Abingdon; Thomas Daire, Wilmington; Sarah Daisey, Bel Air; Nathan Dascher, Baldwin; Jordan Davidson, Cockeysville; Olivia Davis, Pylesville; Brett Davison, Bel Air; Cyrelle De Guzman, Aberdeen; Emily DeNardi, Bel Air; Christine Dejuliis, Joppa; Emily Denison, Denton; Hannah Derwart, Baldwin; Franklin DiBeneditto, Bel Air; Morgan DiPangrazio, Bel Air; Grady DiPeso, Bel Air; Erika Dickey, Forest Hill; Rachel Dickson, Abingdon; Holly Dieren, Forest Hill; Allison Dietz, Fallston; Leigh Dill, Jarrettsville; Jennifer Dix, Edgewood; Adam Dorsch, Bel Air; Jordan Dorsch, Bel Air; Alexandrea dos Santos, Bel Air; Jessica Douglass, Whiteford; Cherif Doungous; Elizabeth Doyle, Fallston; Amir Dreams, Belcamp; Victoria Dunaway, Bel Air; Danielle Easley, Fallston; Jennifer Eaton, Bel Air; Joseph Eck, Bel Air; Breanna Edwards, Forest Hill; Cassandra Eiklor, Edgewood; Taemra Elias, Belcamp; Jarred Esser, Edgewood; Cory Etzel, Forest Hill; Dylan Evans, Belcamp; Chelyce Ferrier, Edgewood; John Feser, Joppa; Adam Fick, Jarrettsville; Simon Finley, Abingdon; Crystal Fleet, Abingdon; D’Yana Flemings, Aberdeen; Samantha Flickinger, Forest Hill; Sarah Florido, Bel Air; Chiara Fortunato, Forest Hill; Brittney Foyles, Aberdeen; Shykela Franklin, Edgewood; Ashley Frasca, Fallston; Brianna Freese, Bel Air; Jarod French, Havre de Grace; David Fulp, Aberdeen; Ryan Gallagher, Forest Hill; Melinda Gardea, Abingdon; Angela Gardner, Bel Air; Sarah Garner, Baltimore; Aristotle Gazonas, Bel Air; Chris Giba, Bel Air; Shelley Gibson, Havre de Grace; Jordan Giles, Jarrettsville; Galaxy Gill, Abingdon; Ruth Gill, Aberdeen; Alexandra Giordano, Abingdon; Devjon Gjoka, Bel Air; Brittney Glode, Abingdon; Kaitlyn Goering, Bel Air; Emily Goheen, Bel Air; Cailin Gollubier, Bel Air; Jaclyn Gonzalez, Aberdeen; Kayla Gorrell, Pylesville; Tomozia Graves, Aberdeen; Ernest Gray, Fallston; Brion Greene, Abingdon; Bria Griffith, Bel Air; Pamela Grimes, Havre de Grace; Janell Gullion, Aberdeen; Michael Guzzo, Bel Air; Adrian Haggins, Belcamp; Kirsten Hall, Abingdon; Brian Hall, Abingdon; Nicholas Hammer, Havre de Grace; Nedra Handy, Elkton; Jonathan Haroun, Bel Air; Diana Harris, Bel Air; Sarah Harris, Joppa; Jessica Harris, Abingdon; Chantel Harrison, Abingdon; Ami Harro, Edgewood; Nicholas Hartzell, Abingdon; Benjamin Haydon, Monkton; Randy Hayes, Abingdon; Kara Hayward, Joppa; Ethan Heckscher, Bel Air; Brady Heilman, Abingdon; John Heinecke, Forest Hill; James Helman, Abingdon; Logan Hennlein, Abingdon; Lindiwe Henry, Abingdon; Ryan Herbert, Bel Air; Jennifer Hicks, Bel Air; Justin Higgins, Edgewood; Douglas Hitchcock, Bel Air; Maurice Hitti, Bel Air; Matthew Holmes, Bel Air; Rachel Hopkins, Edgewood; Michelle Houser, Fallston; Katherine Howe, Joppa; Rebecca Hudson, Bel Air; Madison Huller, Airville; Christopher Huneke, Hydes; Samantha Huster, Abingdon; Amy Hyman, Jarrettsville; Charissa Hymel, Baldwin; Moriah Icart, Aberdeen; Derek Isom, Abingdon; Cecelia Jackson Piercy, Abingdon; James Jacobs, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Joshua Jahn, Joppa; Tayler James, Bel Air; Erica James, Bel Air; Liam Janis, Bel Air; Nathan Jarmer, Havre de Grace; Jonathan Jeffers, Bel Air; Drew Johnson, Edgewood; Jordan Johnson, Aberdeen; Megan Johnson, Abingdon; David Jones, Bel Air; Peyton Jones, Havre de Grace; Evan Jones, Bel Air; Michael Jones, Bel Air; Earl Jourdan, Bel Air; Brittany Joyner, Edgewood; William Jungblut, Belcamp; Zachary Kaliush, Fallston; LaDonna Kapustensky, Whiteford; Lane Kavanagh, Street; Carrie Kelly, Belcamp; Brandon Kelly, Bel Air; Paulette Kenfack Sonna, Aberdeen; Michael Kennedy, Bel Air; Taylor Kennedy, Joppa; William Kettell, Street; Latasha Keyes, Abingdon; Maryam Khwaja, Bel Air; Jeonghyo Kim, Belcamp; Christopher Kim, Aberdeen; Andrew Kimani, Abingdon; Treasure Kinsler, Abingdon; Nancy Kirk, Rising Sun; Lynn Klara, Jarrettsville; Haleigh Kline, Edgewood; Crystal Kline, Joppa; Katarzyna Knap, Abingdon; Matthew Knight, Bel Air; Victoria Kolosey, Abingdon; Edith Kpalbil, Aberdeen; Aaliyah Krause, Aberdeen; Zachary Krebs, Bel Air; Lyndsey Kuespert, Joppa; Harrison Kunkel, Fallston; Kristina Kuypers, Belcamp; Alyson LaScola, Forest Hill; Kristi Lacy, Abingdon; Sean Lagan, Bel Air; Adam Larsen, Bel Air; Amanda Leavitt, Jarrettesville; Michaela Leftwich, Jarrettsville; Ryan Li, Bel Air; Heather Lilly, Aberdeen; Kala Lincoln, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Wosdelyne Lindor, Joppa; Carol Litchfield, Bel Air; Melinda Little, Abingdon; Joseph Little, Forest Hill; Anna Lohr, Bel Air; Melissa Long, Abingdon; Noah Long, Bel Air; Jessica Long, Forest Hill; Jannice Lontoc, Bel Air; Camila Lopez Passapera, Aberdeen; Ydalmis Lorenzo-Figueroa, Edgewood; Brandon Low, Bel Air; Abigail Lozada, Abingdon; Raven Lucas, Elkton; Stephanie Luger, Abingdon; Kerry Lynch, Joppa; Gabriella Lynch, Aberdeen; Aidan MacLellan-O’Brien, Abingdon; Anna Maglov, Bel Air; Kylie Magness, Bel Air; Rekha Maisuria, Bel Air; Amanda Margkrathok, Aberdeen; Devin Marglin, Edgewood; Donivin Marglin, Edgewood; Gweneth Markowski, Bel Air; Marc Marrero, Forest Hill; Christopher Marshall, Forest Hill; Brooke Marshall, Abingdon; Holly Marshall, Whiteford; Alexey Marsov Traut, Abingdon; Savannah Martel, Abingdon; Angela Martin, Forest Hill; Jessica Matassa, Bel Air; Sabieh Mateen, Forest Hill; Achraf Mazmili, Edgewood; Austin McBride, Joppa; Caitlin McCarthy, Abingdon; Bailey McCoy, Havre de Grace; Samantha McDougall, Edgewood; Nicholas McGowan, Bel Air; Sean McQuiston, Bel Air; Tasha Mcgarity, Aberdeen; Thomas Mclaughlin, Monkton; Jazmin Medina-Vargas, Bel Air; Mariah Melber, Joppa; Emily Mendola, Bel Air; Jasmine Mensah, Havre de Grace; Brendan Merkel, Havre de Grace; Matthew Mershon, Havre de Grace; Waleed Mian, Churchville; Chidimma Michaels, Nottingham; Molly Mioduszewski, Aberdeen; Biniam Misghina, Aberdeen; Shreeyam Mishra, Abingdon; William Mitchell, Aberdeen; Kyle Mitchum, Joppa; Judy Mliwa, Baltimore; Shawn Mock, Middletown; Olivia Moore, Bel Air; Ashley Moorhouse, Edgewood; Mason Mullaney, Joppa; Brian Munski, Bel Air; Andre Murray, Joppa; James Murter, Fallston; Brian Myers, Abingdon; Richard Naver, Bel Air; Sarah Navin, Bel Air; Victoria Nellen, Abingdon; Victoria Nelson, Havre de Grace; Kevin Neumann, Bel Air; Jaye Newby, Abingdon; Gregory Nickel, Baldwin; Julianne Nierwinski, Havre de Grace; William Nixon, Darlington; Mary Northwood, Bel Air; Abena Noukafou, Edgewood; Brady Nowakowski, Bel Air; Adam Nuce, Bel Air; Nancy Nwachuku, Abingdon; Alexander Nzambi, Abingdon; Liam O’Brien, Bel Air; Ashley O’Dell, Bel Air; Allison O’Mara, Bel Air; Brenna O’Neill, Bel Air; Florish Okigweh, Edgewood; Claire Olson, Bel Air; Cameron Opdyke, Fallston; Mariann Otero, Churchville; Kelleigh Pangratz, Belcamp; Grace Pangratz, Aberdeen; Artemisia Parker, Aberdeen; Kaleigh Parks, Joppa; Emily Pascoe, Bel Air; Katherine Pasqualini, Bel Air; Laural Paterini, Edgewood; Terrell Patterson, Havre de Grace; Eliada Pearl, Bel Air; Johann Peniche, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Alexis Penman, Street; Kelsey Perkins, Bel Air; Curtis Phillips, Bel Air; Bradley Pierce, Havre de Grace; Elaina Pillar, Bel Air; Tiwana Pinkney, Edgewood; Erin Piscitelli, Bel Air; Hoda Pitzer, Forest Hill; Autumn Place, Bel Air; Emily Powell, Abingdon; Shrelle Presbury, Aberdeen; William Pritchett, Abingdon; Alexis Provenzano, Joppa; Lisa Puglisi, Abingdon; Jaclyn Purvis, Bel Air; Maria Quinn, Bel Air; Samuel Raborg, Forest Hill; Sarah Raemer, Street; Michelle Ramsahoye, Edgewood; Richard Ranney, Abingdon; Hassan Rauf, Bel Air; Jordan Reece, Aberdeen; Brigette Reed, Bel Air; Caitlyn Reed, Edgewood; William Reeves, Street; Nicole Reid, Abingdon; Justice Reynolds, Jarrettsville; Orion Reynolds, Whiteford; Payton Rill, Bel Air; Jeremy Ringler, Darlington; Jennifer Rittershofer, Abingdon; Alaina Rives, Whiteford; Lauren Roberson, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Tiffany Roberts, Street; Noah Roman, Edgewood; Mikenzie Romano, Pylesville; Jaramalis Rosario, Edgewood; Finlay Rowan, Bel Air; Taylor Rudinoff, Abingdon; Lauren Russell, Edgewood; Jocelyn Rychwalski, Abingdon; Shyla Sadler, Aberdeen; Christopher Sagandoy, Edgewood; Stephanie Salgado, Bel Air; Miranda Sanders, Abingdon; Pamela Sanderson, Belcamp; James Sauer, Bel Air; Stephanie Sawyers, Edgewood; Ciara Sax, Abingdon; Anthony Schepis, Bel Air; Sara Scheuerman, Abingdon; Jacob Schiavone, Jarrettsville; Ashleigh Schmidt, Bel Air; Paige Schneider, Bel Air; Aliza Schultz, Darlington; Staci Scoggin, Bel Air; Mario Scotto, Churchville; Justin Scroble, Bel Air; Lisa Scruggs, Abingdon; Kaedyn Scruggs, Abingdon; James Sebra, Fallston; Ashley Seipp, Bel Air; Tiffany Seubert, Abingdon; Amanda Sevison, Abingdon; Calvin Sharretts, Havre de Grace; Cameron Shaw, Fallston; Julia Shaw, Abingdon; Angela Sheets, Bel Air; Chloe Siegert, Havre de Grace; April Silverthorne, Havre de Grace; Serena Simmons, Abingdon; Gianna Simonetti, Jarrettsville; Brieanna Simpson, Havre de Grace; Trevor Slade, Whiteford; Cole Slembecker, Bel Air; Lynn Smigielski, Edgewood; Denise Smith, Aberdeen; Julia Smith, Bel Air; Dwana Smith, Bel Air; Jessica Smith, Aberdeen; Melissa Smith-Dowell, Havre de Grace; Anna Smoot, Forest Hill; Justin Snyder, Bel Air; Darilyn Solano, Bel Air; Alexander Sorg, Bel Air; Juanita Soto, Aberdeen; Robyn Spedden, Havre de Grace; Mathias Spieker, Bel Air; Peyton Stinnett, Bel Air; Alexis Stone, Bel Air; Benjamin Stroka, Forest Hill; Alyssa Stuckrath, Joppa; Andrew Stump, Fallston; Kara Styron, Joppa; Robert Sunderhaus, Edgewood; Joseph Sunell, Abindgon; Brittny Sutton, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Fahimeh Taghavi, Abingdon; Brandon Tateh Achenjang, Edgewood; Joshua Tauber, Bel Air; Daniel Taylor, Baldwin; Caynnan Taylor, Forest Hill; Ruth Taylor, Bel Air; Christian Taynor, Bel Air; Stephanne Tchuenkam Fono, Edgewood; Amanda Terry, Edgewood; Samantha Thomas, Abingdon; Joshua Thomas, Abingdon; Elise Thompson, Churchville; Cameron Thorn, Aberdeen; Lianna Tillinghast, Bel Air; Mikaela Tillman, Pylesville; Leticia Toni Blundi, Bel Air; Corbin Topf, Abingdon; Matthew Torre, Street; Mariel Torres, Fallston; Lara Truslow, North East; Brendan Tuohey, Belcamp; Erin Turnbaugh, Aberdeen; Kimberly Turner, Aberdeen; Samantha Turner, Rising Sun; Alan Tuttle, Bel Air; Carson Uebersax, Bel Air; Griselda Valdez, Havre de Grace; Isabeau Van Bogert, Jarrettsville; Ana Velasquez, Fallston; Tallon Velasquez, Aberdeen; Steven Velte, Baltimore; Olivia Vera, Bel Air; Nicolas Verdu, Ibi; David Vest, Bel Air; Shaun Vines, Conowingo; Julia Voelker, Bel Air; Shannon Wade, Havre de Grace; Margaret Walden, Whiteford; Brittany Walsch, Jarrettsville; Elizabeth Walters, Bel Air; Savannah Walton, Bel Air; Bradley Wancowicz, Baldwin; Josie Ward, Whiteford; Kayla Warkmeister, Havre de Grace; Krynae Washington, Edgewood; Madison Watkins, Abingdon; Mark Weber, Bel Air; Emilie Weldy, Rising Sun; Madison Welford, Street; Rachel Wells, Fallston; Tifany Wentz, Havre de Grace; John Wertsch, Havre de Grace; Veliza West, Bel Air; Meghan Whitlock, Belcamp; Theodore Whittock, Bel Air; Jonathan Wick, Baltimore; Jennifer Widmayer, Rising Sun; Caitlin Wierzbowski, Bel Air; Ashley Wierzbowski, Bel Air; Krista Wilcox, Aberdeen; Michaela Wilkins, Fallston; Julia Williams, Forest Hill; Benjamin Williams, Pylesville; Sandra Wilson, Bel Air; Francesca Winborn, Havre de Grace; Madison Winkler, Bel Air; Megan Wissert, Forest Hill; Emily Woodie, Bel Air; Jeremy Wright, Aberdeen; Jaclyn Wroe, Fallston; Patrick Wroe, Fallston; Jacob Wyandt, Laurel; Briahna Wynn, Havre de Grace; Sydney Young, Havre de Grace; Moriah Yousefi, Street; Jie Zhu, Bel Air; Margaret Zorn, Fallston; and Amanda Zybell, Aberdeen.
