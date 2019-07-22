Harford Community College is pleased to announce those students named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2019 semester.
Students on the list have achieved high academic honor by earning all “A” and “B” grades and a 3.50 to 3.75 GPA (grade point average). Full-time students must have completed 12 credit hours during the semester. Part-time students are eligible after having completed 12 credit hours and then completing 6 credit hours during the current semester.
Students named to the Deans’ List at HCC are Celeste Adams, Belcamp; Matthew Addicks, Abingdon; Dora Adjei, Belcamp; Deana Aguilar-Rivera, Edgewood; Katrina Albanese, Middletown; Ryan Albers, Bel Air; Charles Alevato, Bel Air; Christopher Allen, Aberdeen; Tyona Alston, Aberdeen; Monica Alvarado, Aberdeen; Jasmine Amin, Aberdeen; Susu Amirhajebi, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Katelyn Anderson, Street; Scott Anderson, Forest Hill; Matthew Anderson, Forest Hill; Gyanne Aquino, Forest Hill; Michael Avgerinos, Bel Air; Aleah Bacetti, Bel Air; Sierra Baker, Bel Air; Danielle Band, Bel Air; David Barnes, Bel Air; Sarah Bateman, Bel Air; Joseph Baumgartner, Bel Air; Samantha Beck, Churchville; Shane Beeghley, Joppa; Ataacleve Bender, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Rafe Bene, Smithfield; Ryan Bertrand, Bel Air; Nicholas Betz, Bel Air; Madison Bever, Aberdeen; Spencer Billings, Whiteford; Jeffrey Binder, Bel Air; Abigail Birago, Aberdeen; Douglas Blasdell, Edgewood; Conor Boehm, Bel Air; Derek Bongiovanni, Abingdon; Vanessa Bonilla, Bel Air; Jessica Borchardt, Rising Sun; Jarrett Bowman, Perryville; Bailey Brewer, Joppa; Angie Brower, Abingdon; Dylan Brown, Abingdon; Justin Brown, Manassas; Hunter Brown, Abingdon; Beverly Brown, Aberdeen; Courtney Brown, Aberdeen; Lexi Buchanan, Abingdon; Kathryn Bucher, Baldwin; Samantha Buck, Forest Hill; Tiffany Burke, Havre de Grace; Tshella Butler, Abingdon; Ryan Byrne, Fallston; William Callahan, Joppa; Lisa Canter, Forest Hill; Mikaela Justine Carandang, Belcamp; Sandra Carey, Bel Air; Kaitlyn Carrier, Forest Hill; Cole Carter, Whiteford; Gary Caudill, Aberdeen; Willian Cavalheiro Lopes, Clermont; Jessica Cerino, Jarrettsville; Ivy Chlan, Jarrettsville; Natalie Clawson, Bel Air; Kathryn Clelland, Forest Hill; Liam Cockerham, Aberdeen; Sky-Maelene Columna Mella, Edgewood; Kiana Conlon, Bel Air; George Conner, Joppa; Danielle Connolly, Bel Air; Tyler Cook, Darlington; Manusamoa Cooper, Joppa; Andrea Corbin, Bel Air; Donald Coyle, Aberdeen; Tia Credle, Aberdeen; Anodja Creighton, Bel Air; Zach Creutzer, Forest Hill; Thomas Crites, Aberdeen; Shelby Croskey, Bel Air; Thomas Cross, Aberdeen; James Cummings, Joppa; Ashley Curry, Baltimore; Cara Curry, Bel Air; Kayla D’Amico, Bel Air; Christina d’Argent, Forest Hill; Emily Dallam, Bel Air; Alexandra Damian, Jarrettsville; Timothy Dash, Bel Air; Justin Davenport, Belcamp; Kelsie Davis, Joppa; Jordan Dawson, Abingdon; Jessica DePowers, Bel Air; McKenna Dean, Bel Air; Lauren Degener, Bel Air; Rodrigo Del Cid, Abingdon; Gregory Dennis, Joppa; Evan DiBastiani, Joppa; Serge Dinganga, Edgewood; Tabitha Discher, Bel Air; Michael Dixon, Aberdeen; David Donovan, Havre de Grace; Emma Douglas, Rising Sun; Anna Dufour, Pylesville; Emily Edmunds, Joppa; Tammy Edwards, Bel Air; Lillian Ehrhardt, Baldwin; Hassan Eissa, Joppa; Oscar Elliott, Forest Hill; Timothy Engbert, Forest Hill; Ilario Ercole, Perryville; Zachary Escobar, Bel Air; Kabira Evans, Aberdeen; Lissa Ewers, Churchville; Mehnaz Falguni, Bel Air; Ajsia Felton, Havre de Grace; Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli, Bel Air; Taylor Fetherston, Street; Dante Fischetti, Aberdeen; Joseph Fisher, Abingdon; Dawn Fisher, Abingdon; Benjamin Florian, Abingdon; Kaylene Ford, Abingdon; Matthew Foulk, Havre de Grace; Stephen Fournier, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Kevin Frank, Bel Air; Sherri Freeman, Bel Air; Danielle Galbraith, Abingdon; Sydney Galfi, Edgewood; Randi Galloway, Delta; Anuar Garcia, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Tarra Garcia, Churchville; Karissa Gardiner, Whiteford; Walter Garner, Abingdon; Tiffany Garrett, Aberdeen; Mechiel Gaskill, Bel Air; Ioannis Giannas, Baldwin; Aaron Gilkes, Aberdeen; Kyra Gilmore, North East; Daniel Goettel, Forest Hill; Josh Goodman, Bel Air; Matthew Gordiano, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Matthew Gorman, Philadelphia; Ashley Goudy, Bel Air; Elizabeth Haas, Aberdeen; Nicholas Hammond, Forest Hill; Shannen Haney, Bel Air; Heather Hannan, Aberdeen; Ryan Harris, Forest Hill; Darlington Harris, Edgewood; Kyle Hayward, Joppa; Star Hennessy, Havre de Grace; Caroline Hennick, Bel Air; Trevin Hickmon, Gunpowder; Alayna Hicks, Edgewood; Trish Ho, Bel Air; Thomas Hojnacki, Bayonne; Riley Holloway, Bel Air; Tommy Holloway, Abingdon; Kaelin Hoover, Bel Air; Christopher Hopkins, Edgewood; Ashley Hoppa, Aberdeen; Kristin Horne, Lanham; Victoria Huckaby, Abingdon; Samuel Huff, Street; Jennifer Hughes, Bel Air; William Humphrey, Delta; Elizabeth Hurley, Bel Air; Autumn Iwanowski, Forest Hill; Curtis Jackson, Forest Hill; Morgan Johns, Churchville; Jacquelyn Johnson, Forest Hill; Aleena Johny, Belcamp; Brandon Jones, Joppa; Ciara Jordan, Joppa; Kelsey Kallmyer, Abingdon; Raymond Kemausuor, Aberdeen; Ella Kennedy, Bel Air; Sarwat Khan, Bel Air; Ajina King, Edgewood; Peter Klema, Churchville; Charles Koppelman, Pylesville; Susan Kosiorek, Abingdon; Nicole Kraft, Bel Air; Aidan Lake, Forest Hill; Brian Larson, Havre de Grace; Amber Lassen, Aberdeen; Paul Layne, Belcamp; Amanda Leonard; Shelby Lewis, Joppa; Miao Miao Li, Joppa; Susan Lincoln, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Sarah Littlejohn, Havre de Grace; Jessica Litz, Forest Hill; Tyler Livingston, White Hall; Luke Logan, Bel Air; Catherine Long, Edgewood; Lilyann Loomis, Churchville; Brandon Loraditch, Jarrettsville; Kobe Luong, Bel Air; Uchenna Madu, Abingdon; Destiny Mann, Havre de Grace; Liam Maurice, Havre de Grace; Andrew McBee, Forest Hill; Samantha McCall, Bel Air; Thomas McCarty-Gibson, Forest Hill; Kirsten McDonough, Bel Air; Bric McGuire, Sweetwater; Moriah McKeel, Edgewood; Cassandra McKenny, Edgewood; Katie-mae McMahon, Havre de Grace; Alison McSpadden, Bel Air; Jason Melhorn, Fallston; John Merkel, Havre de Grace; Rachel Meyers, Forest Hill; Justin Miller, Bel Air; Ryan Miller, Bel Air; Jennifer Mitchell, Aberdeen; Austin Mitchell, Joppa; Rebecca Moen, Abingdon; Tonia Moorehead, Aberdeen; Patricia Morin, Benson; Jomeka Morris, Aberdeen; Alex Moseley, Bel Air; Shayne Moulsdale, Bel Air; Maheer Multani, Churchville; Sophia Myers, Abingdon; Gohar Nayab, Edgewood; Kierstin Neary, Havre de Grace; Michael Nelson, Edgewood; Larry Norman, Abingdon; Gloria Northwood, Bel Air; Thomas Norwood, Bel Air; Edward O’Donnell, Baltimore; Megan O’Neill, Forest Hill; Angela Oehlsen, Bel Air; Barbara Oliveira Barbosa, Forest Hill; Bethany Oliver, Abingdon; Clement Onoja, Bel Air; Taylor Opdyke, Fallston; Alexis Owings, Jarrettsville; Alexandra Page, Bel Air; Dongkyu Park, Aberdeen; Sarah Parker, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Christopher Parks, Street; Christian Parks, Jarrettsville; Justin Parr, Joppa; Samantha Parr, Joppa; Sharnee Patterson, Laurel; Paul Perzynski, ; William Pinckney, Bel Air; Juliana Pitzer, Forest Hill; Devin Poist, Joppa; Zachary Powell, Bel Air; Katelyn Privett, Street; Gianni Profili, Fallston; Kimberly Redmond, Forest Hill; Brittany Reisler, Bel Air; Cameron Renoult, Tustin; Maria Rey Caipa, Bel Air; Hannah Ridgley, Joppa; Jacob Riedal, Belcamp; Erin Riley, Bel Air; Breanna Ringer, Forest Hill; Mylezha Robertson, Edgewood; Edwin Robertson, Havre de Grace; Tatiana Rodriguez, Joppa; Jacob Rogers, Jarrettsville; Kaitlyn Roney, Abingdon; Jamie Ruby, Street; Erin Rush, Aberdeen; Morgan Ryan, Pylesville; Caitlin Sagandoy, Edgewood; Tika Sampson, Churchville; Sofia Samra, Bel Air; Tiffany Santa Maria, Edgewood; Jenna Santavenere, Forest Hill; Nicole Santiago Chevres, Bel Air; Alisa Schaedel, Street; Abigail Schafert, Street; Carley Scheeler, Bel Air; Chance Scheihing, Monkton; Anna-Maria Schimminger, Bel Air; Chandler Schmidt, Street; Connor Schnaack, Street; Robbin Scott, Havre De Grace; Lashai Scroggins, Edgewood; Shante Seel, Edgewood; Nicholas Seigler, Abingdon; Loraine Seljan, Havre de Grace; Zachary Serp, Bel Air; Makensie Shan, Bel Air; Marguerite Shepler, Forest Hill; Kevin Shropshire, Abingdon; Christopher Sines, Abingdon; Sase Singh, Bel Air; Sidnee Skarda, Joppa; Melissa Slaby, Street; Jessica Slade, Fallston; Megan Smith, Bel Air; Jacob Smith, Jarrettsville; Toria Smith, Jarrettsville; Kayla Smith, Abingdon; Delaney Smith, Havre de Grace; Danielle Smith, Abingdon; John Smothers, Bel Air; Austin Southern, Bel Air; Kathryn Speed, Aberdeen; Maria Spivey, Street; Connor Sprouse, Bel Air; Sarah St.Clair, Street; Logan Stevens, Bel Air; Stephanie Stevens, North East; Shane Sumlin, Bel Air; Skyland Taillon, Bel Air; Zabreah Tancemore, Edgewood; Alexander Taylor, Laurel; Phillip Testerman, Fallston; London Thenn, Edgewood; Allison Thomas, Havre de Grace; Erykah Tisdale, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Heather Torres, Bel Air; Bradley Trabert, Aberdeen; Lillian Trader, Edgewood; Allison Trageser, Havre de Grace; Erica Troxler, Abingdon; Abigail Utz, Fallston; Pedro Vasconcellos Germano, Bel Air; Cameron Vaughan, Abingdon; Brandi Vencill, Abingdon; Patrick Voelker, White Hall; Azuree Walker-Andralliski, Edgewood; Gabrielle Wallace, Bel Air; Samuel Walton, Bel Air; Elayna Ward, Bel Air; Colleen Warden, Belcamp; Kelsey Warfield, Jarrettsville; Jonathan Warfield, Darlington; Jamie Warshall, Bel Air; Ashley Waybright, Bel Air; David Weber, Fallston; Cooper Westfall, Abingdon; Ronald White, Essex; Brielle Wilkin, Bel Air; Olivia Wilks-Mclaughlin, Bel Air; Destiny Williams, Forest Hill; Lexi Williams, Abingdon; Mackenzie Wills, Abingdon; John Wills, Bel Air; Roland Wilson, Havre de Grace; Jeffrey Wise, Bel Air; Olivia Wiseman, Joppa; Matthew Wisniewski, Abingdon; Ryan Woodall, Bel Air; Katie Wright, Aberdeen; Michael Zalenski, Abingdon; Viridiana Zavala, Fallston; Noah Zeller, Bel Air; and Amanda Zuccaro, Bel Air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.