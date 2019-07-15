BEL AIR — Harford County honored 19 individuals who have improved the lives of local youth at the 2019 Champions for Children and Youth Awards held June 21 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Center in Bel Air. The awards, presented by the Harford County Department of Community Services’ Local Management Board, celebrate professionals, volunteers and youth who go above and beyond to help young people in our community.
Kevin Keegan, chair of the Harford County Local Management Board, opened the ceremony and presented the awards along with Brandy Naughton, vice-chair.
This year’s recipients were Alexandra Abell, Hailey Allen, Alvo Antonelli, Kim Ashman, Dr. Susan Austin, Katherine Butterfield, Jennifer Cox, Rhonda Davis, Holly Dixon, Christina Douglas, Dr. Austin Hill, Heidi Johnson, Badia Khalid-Manning, Mario Nandalal, Dennis Reimann, Diana Reeves, Skylar Rutka, Melissa Stout and Caitlin White.
“What impresses me most is how the community comes together to take care of our neighbors, providing opportunities to assist others in being successful in achieving their future goals and removing barriers to those goals,” Keegan said of the nominees.
Each nominee received framed artwork by Ethan Boeren, a fifth-grade student at Red Pump Elementary School. Each year, the committee chooses a piece of art, created by a local child for the Champions for Children Award, to symbolize the work being done to enhance the lives of young people in Harford County.
“Harford County cares deeply about our youth,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “This year’s honorees and sponsors have helped to support their education, health and safety, and we are proud to celebrate these champions in our community.”
A special thank you goes to Harford Cable Network for filming this year’s event, which will air at 7 p.m. Fridays in August.
The Harford County Local Management Board works continually to improve outcomes for children, youth and families in the community.
For more information, contact 410-638-3166 or lmb@harfordcounty md.gov.
