Havre de Grace - A number of Harford and Cecil County residents featured heavily at the 10th Northeastern Maryland Technology Council's Visionary Awards ceremony that was held virtually on April 22.
The ceremony honored a total of 17 Marylanders for STEM-educated workforce development and advancing our technology and innovation base to grow our economy and protect national security. The NMTC awards gala is the largest of its kind in Maryland, and the ceremony included a number of corporate sponsors, educational institutions and senior officials from both NMTC and Aberdeen Proving Ground.
The different categories of the awards recognized honorees both for the length of their contributions to building up the region's STEM-educated workforce and for their ability to mentor or bring innovation to the growth of the workforce and technology base.
The 17 new awardees join a total of 137 other leaders and innovators who have been recognized across the nine previous installments of the gala.
The 2021 Visionary Award honorees are as follows:
Visionary: Jeff Foulk, CEO, SURVICE Engineering
Leader: Laura Cianelli Preston, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (ret.), Harford Community College
Leader: Kyle Rickansrud, Director of Technology Services and Media, Cecil County Public Schools
Leader: Tim McNamara, Chairman, Facilities Committee, Discovery Center at Water's Edge
Leader: Andrew Renzulli, Supervisor of Science, Harford County Public Schools
Leader: Dr. James Morgan, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Cecil College
Innovator: Todd Miller, Product Manager, Data Systems Analysts, Inc.
Innovator: Dawn Grissom, Project Director, Harford Community College
Innovator: J. P. Lapps, Senior Vice President, NextGen Federal Systems
Innovator: Kim Sheppard, Chair, Mathematics Department, Cecil College
Innovator: Mark A. Mears, Director, Facilities Management & Emerg. Prep. ChristianaCare, Union Hospital
Mentor: Amy Fares, Project Manager, Data Systems Analysts, Inc.
Mentor: Erin Poole, Customer Service Representative and SharePoint Developer, Data Systems Analysts, Inc.
Mentor: Dr. Art Lee, Research Engineer (ret.), US Army Research Lab
Mentor: Sarah Wheat, Chief, Employee Development and Engagement Branch, Army Research Lab
Rising Star: Kayla Ross, Science and Engineering Lab Coordinator, Cecil College
Rising Star: Jeremy Ruroede, Founder, SERRI Technologies
