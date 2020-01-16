Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna will hold a happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Bulle Rock Gourmet Pub & Grill, 320 Blenheim Lane, Havre de Grace.
The kick-off happy hour will be a fun networking event, with no entry cost, to learn about Hardhats & Heels, Habitat Susquehanna's newest fundraising event coming in March. This will be a great opportunity to get information about this smart-casual affair, as well as Habitat Susquehanna's ongoing builds in Harford and Cecil counties.
Anyone interested in learning more about Hardhats & Heels can also visit habitatsusq.org.
