BEL AIR — Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has announced its board of directors for 2019-2020 as well as the addition of three members, Ted Jasinski of Frederick Ward Associates, Kurt Engelhaupt of PNC Bank and Habitat homeowner Katie York.

“I am so pleased to welcome our newest members to the board,” said Habitat Susquehanna Executive Director Karen Blandford. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be an asset as we further our mission of providing affordable housing opportunities in Harford and Cecil counties. I also want to add a note of thanks to our departing board president, Diane Lane, and board member Linda McLeod, for their invaluable service and contributions to our organization. They will be greatly missed.”

The full slate of officers and board members for the new fiscal year is as follows:

Habitat for Humanity 2019-2020 Board of Directors:

Executive Committee:

President: Bruce Miller

Vice President: Rodney Kornrumpf

Treasurer: David Crisp

Secretary: Liz Leoni-Monti

Members:

Maia Callum

Holly Crouse

Daniel Duncan

Tiara Emmanuel

Kurt Engelhaupt

Brian Heinbaugh

Mary Hines

Ted Jasinski

John Moore

Lisa Schofield

Katie York

About Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Inc.: Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Inc. is an ecumenical Christian housing organization devoted to building, renovating and repairing houses in partnership with the community in Harford and Cecil counties. The group is expert in meeting the housing needs of low-income families in our area. For more information, call 410-638-4434 (Harford) or 410-398-3399 (Cecil) or visit www.habitatsusq.org.

