Looking for ways to celebrate during this holiday season? Harford Community College is offering a number of performances and classes to help put you in the right mood for the most wonderful time of the year.
Thanksgiving Table Design: Nov. 25, 6 to 9 p.m., Harford Technical High School: Create a magical centerpiece for Thanksgiving. Using the rich colors of fall and fruits of the season, design the perfect cornucopia for your Thanksgiving table. Tuition: $31. Fee: $29. Course: 45727. Call 443-412-2376.
Victorian Christmas Cape May: Dec. 3; bus leaves Entrance 6 lot W (near Wawa) at 7 a.m.: Welcome the holidays in charming Cape May. Start with a Christmas tour of the Physick Family house that includes the Old-Fashioned Christmas exhibit at the Carroll Gallery, followed by lunch at Aleathea’s Restaurant. While finishing your meal, enjoy a Victorian Christmas traditions lecture. Next, visit three of Cape May’s Victorian inns decorated for the holidays. Each visit includes a tour by the innkeeper. Then it’s on to the Washington Street Mall for a bit of shopping. Fee: $129. Course: 46292. Call 443-412-2376.
Fancy Fold Xmas Cards: Dec. 3, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, Room 016: Create four fancy fold cards (two designs, two of each). Fancy fold cards open into a 3-dimensional card but fold flat to fit into a regular envelope. Supplies include cardstock, rubber stamps and inks. All supplies provided and no previous experience required. Registration required 7 days in advance to ensure supplies are available at the class. Tuition: $19. Fee: $24. Course: 45851. Call 443-412-2376.
Holiday Wreath: Dec. 5, 6 to 9 p.m., Harford Technical High School: Make your own holiday wreath using a variety of mixed live greens. Add some holly, a pretty bow and other holiday greens for the perfect decoration. Bring gloves. Tuition: $31. Fee: $29. Course: 45729. Call 443-412-2376.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Dec. 7 & 8, 1 & 4 p.m., Amoss Center, Bel Air: Ring in the holiday season with a magical journey to the Land of Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes and exquisite dancing, it’s a holiday feast for young and old alike. Tickets: 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.
Breakfast With Santa: Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College: Enjoy a breakfast buffet, make and take reindeer food for those magical Christmas Eve visitors, visit face painters and balloon artists, jump around in bounce houses and, of course, take time for a photo with and whisper your wishes to the Jolly Old Man himself, Santa. Seating is on the hour from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets: 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.
Boxwood Christmas Tree: Dec. 12, 6 to 9 p.m., Harford Technical High School: Design your very own miniature Christmas tree out of boxwood and mixed holiday greenery. Adorn your tree with holiday ribbon and accessories, using the color scheme or theme of your choice. Tuition: $31. Fee: $29. Course: 45731. Call 443-412-2376.
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” Christmas: Dec. 14, noon and 3 p.m., Amoss Center, Bel Air: This brand new, holiday-themed show features four popular Eric Carle stories, “Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Dream Snow.” This critically-acclaimed production debuted Off-Broadway in January 2016 and was nominated for both a Drama Desk Award and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. “Dream Snow,” Eric Carle’s magical Christmas story, is told in the author/illustrator’s unique and beautiful style and joins Jonathan Rockefeller’s menagerie of over 75 incredible puppets. Tickets: 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.
Celtic Angels Christmas: Dec. 15, 3 p.m., Amoss Center, Bel Air: Celtic Angels Christmas is a true holiday celebration which captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in Ireland. This awe-inspiring family show encompasses vocal and instrumental favorites along with spectacular world-class champion Irish dancing. The talented vocalists all hail from Ireland and perform traditional Celtic Christmas songs such as “Once Upon A Time In Ireland,” as well as classics including “It Came Upon The Midnight Clear,” “O Holy Night” and “I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day.” Tickets: 443-12-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Dec. 15; bus departs Lot W (near Wawa) at 10:30 a.m.: Enjoy lunch at the Moshulu at noon, then board the bus at 2 p.m. to arrive in time for the concert that begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Fee: $199. Course: 45732.
Christmas Candle Centerpiece: Dec. 19, 6 to 9 p.m., Harford Technical High School: Make the perfect Christmas centerpiece in this holiday class. Fresh greens, flowers, pinecones and a glowing candle will add warmth and beauty to any room. Tuition: $31. Fee: $29. Course: 45730. Call 443-412-2376.
Mount Vernon Candlelight Tour: Dec. 20; bus departs Lot W (near Wawa) at 1:30 p.m. and returns at 11 p.m.: Enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun and fireworks choreographed to holiday music. Before the fireworks begin (about 8 p.m.), stroll through the estate while being serenaded by choirs and visit with re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment. You may also meet George and Martha Washington or watch colonial artisans demonstrate the 18th century process of creating chocolate. Timed entry for a guided tour of the mansion is included. Before your visit, enjoy dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon Restaurant. Fee: $129. Course: 45776. Call 443-412-2376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.