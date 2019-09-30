MONKTON — Ladew Gardens presents its second annual Garden Glow — an exciting event for the entire family that has become a new Ladew tradition. This unique celebration of fall features illuminated sculptures, hundreds of glowing jack o’ lanterns, live music, and food & spirits. Special educational exhibits will give guests new insights into creepy crawly critters. Local artists will create glowing art works that will be on display.
Garden Glow, which sold out last year, will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. each day, at Ladew Gardens, 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, Monkton.
Prior to the start of Garden Glow, the community is invited to participate by creating a “glow” or by carving a pumpkin to be included among the works on display.
Proceeds from Garden Glow will benefit Ladew’s environment educational pro-gramming for children which provides vitally important, experiential outdoor programs for up to 5,000 students a year and has a long-standing commitment to serving Maryland’s Title One schools.
For a detailed schedule of Garden Glow events or to purchase tickets, visit www.LadewGardens.com or call the Ladew office at 410-557-9570.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for students/seniors, and $6 for children ages 2-12. Member prices are $20 adults, $13 students/seniors and $4 for ages 2-12.
Visit Harford is the presenting sponsor of Garden Glow. Additional support comes from Kinsley Construction and BGE, as well as Baltimore County Commission on Arts & Sciences, Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, The Citizens of Baltimore County, Harford County Community & Economic Development, Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council.
