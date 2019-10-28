FALLSTON — Homeless animals with traumatic injuries or illnesses that require expensive surgeries, life-saving medications or rehabilitation are the focus of the Second Chance Soiree, sponsored by Window World of Harford County.
Event chairs George & Kathy Heidelmaier and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, honorary event chair, are presenting this gala from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston.
Proceeds from the Second Chance Soiree are earmarked for the Phoenix Fund, a special account to help animals heal, get adopted and live out the rest of their lives with a loving, forever family.
“Millie, our honorary chair dog, needed emergency surgery to remove dozens of stones from her bladder,” explains executive director, Jen Swanson. “Sedona, our honorary chair kitty, suffered severe burns in a townhouse fire and required extensive treatment for two months. The costs for these and many other sick and injured animals this past year surpassed $30,400.”
Tickets are $100 if purchased before Nov. 1 and increase to $125 thereafter. The soiree will be hosted by WMAR 2 news anchor Jamie Costello, and live music will be performed by singer/songwriter Rob Fahey in a spacious tent outside under the stars. The shelter will be open to view the adoptable animals, and a guided tour of the shelter will be given at 7:45 p.m. Several past recipients of the Phoenix Fund and their families will be in attendance to share their stories.
There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available that provide recognition in press releases, on HSHC’s website and social media sites, and in the program that evening. Many of the sponsorship levels include tickets to the event.
For tickets or to sponsor the Second Chance Soiree, visit HarfordShelter.org or contact Jen Swanson at 410-836-1090 ext. 101 or jen@harfordshelter.org.
