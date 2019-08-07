Come on out to Steppingstone Farm Museum in Havre de Grace for an afternoon of music, food and fun. Enjoy awesome music and good friends, on a stunning historic landscape overlooking the Susquehanna River.
The inaugural Steppingstone Folk & Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Start the day with exciting new and local pickers Joe & Co. Then groove to the beautiful folk sounds of Under the Oak from Philadelphia.
The crowd will then be treated to the legendary Ken and Brad Kolodner, with Charm City Junction bringing down the house.
Food and drinks available:
• Independent Brewing Company
• Mt. Felix Winery
• McGregor’s Mad Mac’s Truck
• American Legion pit beef & ham.
Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are permitted. All coolers will be checked upon entry.
Guests should bring blankets or chairs, but tents are prohibited.
Pets are allowed on the grounds, but must be leashed and immediately cleaned up after. Only trained service animals are permitted inside museum buildings.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Harford County Government Office of Economic Development.
Admission is $35 per adult or $15 per child ages 12 and under.
For tickets, visit www.steppingstonemuseum.org/folk-and-bluegrass and click on the link.
Please note: The museum does not have an ATM on site.
Steppingstone Farm Museum is located at 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Havre de Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.