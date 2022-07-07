ABINGDON — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the possibility that fireworks started a fire that destroyed a shed Monday night on Maple Leaf Court.
The 8-by-5-foot wood framed shed was a complete loss even though Abingdon Fire Company responded quickly to the blaze, which was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Neighbors told investigators that another person in the Abingdon neighborhood had been shooting off fireworks earlier in the evening.
According to a statement from the Fire Marshal’s Office “the remains of fireworks can not be ruled out.”
Two nearby sheds were also damaged. The loss of the shed and its contents was estimated at $20,000.
Earlier Monday, Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire inside a Darby Court townhouse where the homeowner’s quick actions kept the fire from spreading.
According to investigators, when that homeowner arrived at the end of the townhouse unit, she smelled smoke and found the fire in a second floor bedroom. She closed the bedroom door, which kept the fire from spreading, as well as limiting the spread of smoke and soot damage.
Investigators determined the fire began in an overloaded extension cord. The damage in the fire, reported around 3 p.m. Monday, was estimated at $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.