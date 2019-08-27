BEL AIR — Harford County’s newest app makes it easy to enjoy homegrown products and help support family farms. The Harford Farm Finder is an online map of area agri-businesses selling healthy produce, meats, dairy products, ice cream, craft beer, wine and more. The app is posted on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/harfordfarmfinder.
Using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology, the farm finder was developed in-house by the administration under County Executive Barry Glassman, in partnership with Harford Community College and North Harford High School’s Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program. Users will see a Harford County map displaying farm locations with icons to identify each farm’s primary products. Clicking on the icon reveals the farm’s address and website, when available.
“Harford County is known for our beautiful farms and award-winning agricultural products, but even lifelong residents may be surprised at the vast array of goods raised in our own backyard,” Glassman said. “I invite everyone to try out our newest app — the Harford County Farm Finder makes it easy to buy local.”
Farms that would like to be included in the app may send an email to jcgallion@harfordcountymd.gov.
The Harford Farm Finder was introduced in the inaugural issue of Homegrown Harford, a publication from Harford County’s Office of Community & Economic Development and Division of Agricultural Services. This bi-annual magazine celebrates the county’s agricultural heritage, with current stories highlighting farm families, young future farmers, women in farming, Harford’s barn quilt trail and beverage tour, and a farm directory. Copies of Homegrown Harford are available in all Harford County Public Library branches, at the Harford County Agricultural Center in Street, or by calling Harford County Community & Economic Development at 410-638-3045 ext. 1807.
