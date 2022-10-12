ABINGDON — Whether you are a fan of Marvel, DC, Dungeons and Dragons, Pokémon or just want to “get your geek on,” you’ll be happy to know that Fandom Fest returns Oct. 22 at Abingdon Library from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
After a hiatus, the day of fun returns complete with authors, story times, crafts and more for all ages. There will be a Super Smash Brother Tournament, a special effects make up demo, story time, meet and greets, giant sized games and more. Take in a scavenger hunt, crafts, Superhero Academy, board games, trading card games, 3D printing demonstrations, Nintendo Switch gaming and so much more.
“We are so excited to bring back Fandom Fest after a three-year absence. It’s one of the library’s most popular events for customers of all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “There’s something for everyone at Fandom, from crafts for kids to Dungeons & Dragons to a Sphero Derby and more. It will be a great day for the entire family.”
At noon the authors of “Just Roll With It,” — Lee Durfy-Lavoie and Veronica Agarwal will meet with fans. Nerdy Story Time is at 10 a.m. D&D tournaments run from 10-1 and 1:30-4:30. A Robo Petting Zoo is from 11 a.m. until noon. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament begins at 12:30 while Sphero Derby starts at 1:30. The Abingdon Teen Anime Club presents “Try Not to Dance” also at 1:30.
Fandom Fest will host two costume contests. Kids 12 and under compete at 11 a.m. and 2:30. Those 13 and older go head-to-head at 3:30.
The Abingdon branch of Harford County Public Library is located at 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.
