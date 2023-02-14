CHESAPEAKE CITY — In a word, The Little Wedding Chapel in historic South Chesapeake City is quaint.

Little Wedding Chapel

From this angle, it is clear just how small The Little Wedding Chapel in Chesapeake City really is.
Little Wedding Chapel

Janice Blendy of Bel Air and Ken Boulden talk inside his Little Wedding Chapel in Chesapeake City. Boulden gave Blendy a tour of the chapel — believed to be the smallest in the world — after she saw the place from the sidewalk and gushed over how much she loved it.
Little Wedding Chapel

Ken Boulden adjusts a sign in the front window of his Little Wedding Chapel in Chesapeake City.
Little Wedding Chapel

This photo shows the stained glass window and decorations on the back wall of The Little Wedding Chapel in Chesapeake City.
Little Wedding Chapel

This photo shows framed wedding-day pictures of couples from in and around Cecil County who were married in the 1870s. Nine of those photos — each of a different couple who wed in the 1870s — decorate the walls of The Little Wedding Chapel in Chesapeake City.
Little Wedding Chapel

Ken Boulden stands in front of his Little Wedding Chapel in Chesapeake City.

