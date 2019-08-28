BEL AIR — Harford County’s Department of Emergency Services will hold an open house for citizens to learn about local emergency operations, emergency preparedness and lifesaving skills.
Citizens of all ages are welcome to this family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill.
Tours of the county’s emergency operations and 911 dispatch centers will be available during this free event; light refreshments will be served.
Exhibits will include vehicles from Harford County’s hazmat and technical rescue teams, a county medic unit and other “touch-a-truck” experiences.
Teens will learn about the Harford County Fire-EMS Cadet program for high school students. Younger children can take photos with mascots Chesapeake the Squirrel and Sparky the Fire Dog. A therapy dog will be on hand from Pets on Wheels.
In partnership with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, parents can have IDs made for their children and explore HOPE House, a simulated bedroom that shows where drugs may be hidden.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn CPR and Stop-the-Bleed techniques, and how to build an emergency kit.
Free blood pressure checks will also be offered, along with information from the Maryland Insurance Administration and MD Relay, which provides access to services for citizens who are speech and hearing impaired.
“Please join us to learn how to stay safe, and see for yourself what our public safety professionals do year round to protect citizens in emergencies,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We look forward to opening our doors to the community we serve.”
For more information about the open house, email mlblessing@harfordpublicsafety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.