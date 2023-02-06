BALTIMORE — An Elkton woman who sexually abused her infant daughter — and videotaped the molestation — from when the baby girl was approximately two months old to two years old is facing sentences totaling 400 years after accepting a plea deal.
The defendant, Summer Nichole McCroskey, 25, of Elkton, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges relating to her participation in a conspiracy to sexually abuse the child; to produce and distribute images documenting the molestation; and to possess the child pornography yielded by the videotaping, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
During the hearing in U.S. District Court, McCroskey admitted that she and her co-conspirator sexually abused the child during approximately a 20-month period that went through “at least October 2021” and that, in addition, she produced videos and images of the abuse, according to Marcia Lubin, a USAO spokeswoman.
USAO officials did not identify McCroskey’s co-defendant in a press release regarding her guilty pleas that was issued on Thursday, nor did they provide any information regarding the victim, beyond her age at the time of the offenses committed by McCroskey.
However, according to Cecil County District Court records and Cecil Whig archives, her co-defendant is Lawrence A. Colby, 34, of Elkton. Those state-level court records, which were made public after local investigators arrested and charged McCroskey and Colby in February 2022, indicate that the victim in the case is their child.
Colby is facing federal charges that are similar to the ones that were filed against McCroskey, and he is awaiting his U.S. District Court trial, Lubin confirmed Tuesday.
“McCroskey distributed the files documenting the sexual abuse of the child to her co-conspirator and others using an encrypted messaging application,” Lubin reported.
McCroskey is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison per conviction after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child, Lubin said.
She also is facing a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of the five counts of distribution of child pornography to which she pleaded guilty, she added.
In addition, McCroskey is facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of the three counts of possession of child pornography to which pleaded guilty, Lubin reported.
U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, who accepted those guilty pleas, set McCroskey’s sentencing for May 18.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to federal prosecutors.
The original Cecil County District Court charging documents indicate that, during a recorded police interview, McCroskey confessed to videotaping herself performing a sex act on their baby girl; to videotaping Colby forcing their infant daughter to perform a sex act on him; and to later uploading both videos to “multiple social media websites.”
The overall investigation leading to the suspects’ arrests in February 2022 started in December 2021, when an “international law enforcement partner” provided FBI agents with two videos relating to the “production of child pornography containing an infant victim,” police said. Investigators believed that the videos had been made within the United States, police added.
Det. Tyler Price of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was later assigned to assist FBI agents with their investigation, police reported.
The first video lasts 58 seconds and shows an infant being forced to perform a sex act on an adult man, whose face cannot be seen, according to the court records, which further indicate that a “female’s voice” in the background can be heard laughing and crudely cheering on the baby seen in the footage.
Court records allege that the second video, which lasts 63 seconds, shows a woman with mouth and nose piercings performing a sex act on a baby girl. During that video, according to the original charging document, the woman says, “Show them what a good (expletive) you are . . . “
In that first video, a “blue/gray/white colored diamond-pattern blanket” can be seen in the background, police reported.
“Through various investigative means, members of the FBI identified (the woman) depicted in both videos as Summer Nichole McCroskey . . . Further investigation revealed McCroskey currently resides (on a road near Elkton) and that she has a 2-year-old daughter,” according to those court records made public in February 2022.
The identifying information led to FBI agents conducting court-approved searches of that residence, which was shared by McCroskey and Colby at that time, and an adjacent house, court records show.
“A blanket matching the description of the blue/gray/white colored diamond-pattern blanket observed in Video 1 was seized during the execution of the search warrants,” Price reported in his written statement of probable cause.
The charging document relating to Colby indicated that, although a face cannot be seen in Video 1, the footage shows a white man’s hands.
“The white male has a distinct mark located on the inner portion of his left pinky finger and a distinct mark on the front of his left hand . . . Photographs of Colby’s hands were taken during the execution of the search warrant. Investigators observed Colby’s hands to contain the same marks observed on the white male’s hands in the video,” according to court records.
McCroskey agreed to speak with investigators, after they read the suspect her Miranda Rights and she, in turn, waived her right to remain silent, court records show.
During the police interview, McCroskey admitted that she filmed Video 1, according to court records. McCroskey also told investigators that the male seen in Video 1 is Colby, whom she identified as her husband and as the father of the baby girl who is being molested in that footage, those court records showed.
She made other admissions during that police interview, too, police reported.
“McCroskey admitted that the white female in Video 2 is, in fact, her, and that she filmed Video 1. McCroskey stated that both videos were filmed at (the Elkton-area residence she shares with Colby) . . . and that (her daughter) was approximately 5 or 6 months old when the videos were made, concluding that both videos were filmed during the months of February 2020-April 2020. McCroskey further advised that she uploaded both videos to multiple social media websites,” according to court records.
