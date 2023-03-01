ELKTON — Elkton Middle School teacher Anna Smith wanted to continue the tradition of teaching kids in Cecil County the art of dance and theater.
Smith’s grandmother founded Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio in 1947. The studio, which is still in business to this day, is named after Smith’s grandmother, Bobbie Ann Foster Smith.
“I’ve been very fortunate with that opportunity in that access to the arts growing up,” Smith said. “My mom always was so generous and gave me so much leeway to instruct classes and to direct shows from an early age that I was able to engage in and engage in leadership positions right out of high school. So that, of course, has created my love for theater.”
After graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Elementary Ed., middle school English and dance, Smith opened a local children’s theater called Lucky Star Productions.
This allowed Smith to expand her artistic outlets beyond just the dance studio owned by her family to the world of theater and plays. Lucky Star Productions is a branch of Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio that Smith spearheads.
Smith credits her love of the arts to the fact that, from a young age, she was allowed to participate in plays in the local theaters and schools she attended.
“I went to Immaculate Conception School in Elkton, which is not in existence anymore,” Smith said. “I remember I was the evil queen in eighth grade, it was just really fun. In middle school, you feel so special when you’re on stage, you’re like, ‘oh my gosh, wow, I’m like a star,’ even though you’re literally in the big bad musical about the Big Bad Wolf. It’s such a cool opportunity to just be with your friends, and then you perform for your teachers, your family or friends that come and see you.”
When Smith became a teacher at EMS, she made her dream of spreading her love of the arts a top priority. So, Smith talked with the administration and got the approval to direct plays in conjunction with her studio at the schools.
“It’s really just like a creative outlet,” Smith said. “I feel like when I don’t have a show going on, I’m missing that piece of my heart in my life. So, even when I’m stressed at work, I can go into rehearsals with these kids, and it just immediately takes that away.”
When that creative outlet was taken away due to COVID, Smith said that everyone in the school struggled with the loss of the arts.
“COVID hit and so all the arts kind of went on pause,” Smith said. “Then, when we returned last year, Cecil County public schools received a Leap grant, which was to enable students to have after school activities. Just to kind of get them back into the social platform that they were missing with COVID and to get back in with their friends, get back into school, and get encouraged them to come out of virtual learning and be back in the school community.”
Smith said that she had always known, from when she was just a kid, that she wanted a career with the arts in some form.
“I think I always knew that this is where I would be because this was like my family’s tradition,” Smith said. “My grandmother was my role model, she was my idol. It just always felt so fortunate to be with my mom. But I think now, I am an adult, which is scary. Some days I can’t believe that parents are trusting me to give their students this opportunity. It’s so humbling. I’m so gracious for that, because it’s huge to trust your child with somebody and to trust this person to guide your child in their journey.”
Smith is putting on three plays at Elkton Middle and High School in conjunction with the Lucky Star Production studio. The first play, which was performed in late January, was Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Jr. at EHS. The group followed that with a weekend of Matilda in early February, also at EHS. The third and final play will be You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, set to take the stage March 10-11. The doors at Elkton Middle will be open at 6:00 p.m. for a 6:30 show.
February 9, 10, & 11
Elkton High School presents Matilda
Doors Open at 6:30PM, Show begins at 7:00PM
Tickets $10 General, $7 student, Elkton High School Auditorium
March 10 & 11
Elkton Middle School presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Doors Open at 6:00PM, Show at 6:30PM
