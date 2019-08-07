BEL AIR — The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for awards to be presented in October at their 2019 Employment Recognition Luncheon. The awards highlight the accomplishments of employees with disabilities, and recognize employers who give them the opportunity to join and excel in the workforce. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 13.
Awards in several categories will be given to the person or organization that consistently supports the advancement of individuals with disabilities in the workplace.
Nominations are being accepted for the following awards: Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, Harford County Student Worker of the Year, Accessibility Award, Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Community Service Award, Media Award, Volunteer of the Year and Veteran of the Year.
Anyone can nominate a person, business or other organization that has made an impact in someone’s life or in the community as a whole. Nomination forms and details for each award category are available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/1815/Disability-Employment-Awards or by contacting Rachel Harbin, Office of Disability Services, at 410-638-3373.
The awards luncheon is held each year in October in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year’s national theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now” to emphasize the essential role that people with disabilities play in America’s economic success.
Tickets for the luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs can be purchased at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.