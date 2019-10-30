Join the ranks of more than 1,000 Harford County leaders from business and industry, education, nonprofit, government and civic organizations who have graduated from the Harford Leadership Academy, co-sponsored by Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.
This successful community development program is designed to create a committed, involved and diverse network of leaders within Harford County by exposing participants to the challenges our community faces and the opportunities that are available for community growth.
Existing and emerging leaders in Harford County may submit applications for the Harford Leadership Academy through Jan. 17, 2020.
The program requires participants to attend a Thursday evening and Friday daytime session on Feb. 27 and 28 at the college. This is followed by 13 consecutive Wednesday half-day sessions beginning March 4.
HLA graduates benefit from a communications network between present and future community leaders and are encouraged to take an active role in the growth and transformation of Harford County.
A partial list of previous HLA session topics includes How Government Works, Economic Development & Planning for the Future, Agriculture & Environment, Ethical Leadership, and Volunteerism & Personal Visioning.
A full-day tour of Aberdeen Proving Ground is also included as part of the program.
For more information about this program and the application process, contact the Harford Leadership Academy Coordinator at 443-412-2398 or visit www.Harford.edu/HLA.
