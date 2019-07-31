HAVRE DE GRACE — The Havre de Grace Arts Collective will celebrate the second anniversary of the Cultural Center at the Opera House on Sunday, Aug. 18, with a pair of fun events. More than 35,000 people have visited the Opera House since it opened in August 2017, enjoying a wide variety of performances and entertainment.
The anniversary lineup includes:
Noon: Screening of “The Red Balloon” (all ages); free for everyone: Made in 1956, this classic children’s film has charmed children through the generations. There will be balloons, activities, cupcakes and more.
4 p.m.: Somethin’ Borrowed in Concert (all ages); tickets are $5: This talented quintet plays a variety of music, from jazz standards to pop favorites. Their jazz-style interpretations of classics, ranging from Billy Strayhorn to Maroon 5, are sure to entertain all ages.
The band is Bill Henry, piano, guitar and vocals; Bill Kelly, upright bass; Joseph Carey, saxophone; Craig Zicafoose, violin; and Joe Avampato, drums. Individually, their backgrounds include playing with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and studies at Combs College of Music, Norfolk State University, University of Delaware and Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Tickets are available online at www.OHHdg.org or at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, 450 Pennington Ave., during normal business hours.
Since 1871, the Opera House has been a cultural and community centerpiece in Harford County. With the support of the State of Maryland, Harford County Government, City of Havre de Grace and its citizens, the 19th-century building celebrated a grand reopening in August 2017 as a 21st-century state-of-the-art performing arts venue with improved accessibility and comfort amenities that will ensure its place in the community for many years to come.
The restored Opera House brings the highest quality entertainment to the community and region, including local and professional plays, live music and arts performances, dance, film, arts education and youth programming. It embodies the community’s commitment to the arts, the preservation of its history and a commitment to accessibility for all.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, and the Arts by the Bay Gallery. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org and www.OHHdG.org.
