BEL AIR — Harford County Public Library’s 9th Annual Comic-Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Ave. Comic-Con features events for children, teens and adults and is free of charge.
All-day events include virtual reality exploration, video and board games, green screen photo opportunities, child-friendly crafts, jumbo-sized family games, Magic the Gathering and a Fandom scavenger hunt.
Sherri Cook Woosley, a Harford County resident, will discuss her debut novel, “Walking Through Fire,” that combines her experience of being the parent of a child with cancer with Sumerian mythology, from 11 a.m. to noon. Woosley’s book has been longlisted for the Booknest Debut Novel Award and Baltimore’s Best 2019 in the novel category. Her story, “Very Happy and Very Productive,” was a winner in the Baltimore Science Fiction Society’s annual contest.
Other special activities at Comic-Con include Nerdy Story Time from 10:15 to 11 a.m.; BEAM from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; D&D Character Workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; a Robo Petting Zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; a trivia contest from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Family Friendly Virtual Reality from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Soul Calibur 6 Tournament from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; “Dungeons & Dragons” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; teen crafts including Dragon Eye from 2 to 4 p.m.; an artist panel from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; art workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and a sewing craft (for those ages 8 and older) from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Comic-Con participants are invited to wear a costume. Costume contests for kids will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 2:30 p.m. A costume contest for those ages 13 and up will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
“Comic-Con offers a day filled with exciting, hands-on activities for library customers of all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Among the highlights this year are various virtual reality opportunities, Dungeons & Dragons, a robo petting zoo, costume contest for children and adults, an artist panel, art workshop and much more. Also, we are fortunate to have author Sherri Cook Woosley join us to discuss her debut novel which is getting great reviews. Comic-Con offers something for everyone.”
Comic-Con is a registered trademark of San Diego Comic Convention; used with permission.
For more information about this fun event, visit HCPLonline.org.
