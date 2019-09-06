BEL AIR — County Executive Barry Glassman invites all Harford County citizens to join him next week in a private moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
The public is also welcome to gather with county employees in front of the county government building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air, at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, the county executive will lay a wreath and introduce the moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., marking the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.
“Eighteen years ago, our nation was shocked by the 9/11 attacks,” Glassman said. “We will not let the passage of time dim the light of remembrance for the innocent victims of that terrible day. Those who were lost, and their families, will remain in our hearts forever.”
