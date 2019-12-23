BELCAMP — Looking for a way to celebrate the New Year with your family without having to be up at midnight? Harford County Public Library is hosting several 2020 Noon Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at midday.
The family friendly, fun-filled celebrations include a countdown to noon in addition to activities that include winter-themed crafts, dance parties and more.
The parties will take place at the Aberdeen Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Abingdon Library from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Bel Air Library from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Havre de Grace Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and at the Joppa Library, Norrisville Library and Whiteford Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“Our Noon Year’s Eve parties are so popular with children and their families,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “These celebrations are fun ways for families to celebrate together, with activities for children of all ages. We look forward to welcoming 2020 with our customers.”
For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times — borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.
